Women’s Tennis To Host Bonita Springs Classic This Weekend – FGCU Athletics

FORT, MYERS, Fla. – FGCU Women’s Tennis will close out the fall campaign by hosting the Bonita Bay Classic this weekend from the Bonita Bay Club in Bonita Springs, Florida.

The three-day event begins this Friday and runs through Sunday. A total of six programs will hit the courts in the Sunshine State, including Power Five universities such as Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue and Virginia Tech.

FGCU will face Purdue on Friday (3 p.m.), Notre Dame on Saturday (3 p.m.) and end the individual round-robin like event against Memphis on Sunday (12:30 p.m.) No team scores will be kept.

Notre Dame has two student-athletes ranked in the top ITA Top 125 Preseason National Singles rankings, while Purdue has one. Page Freeman (ND) is ranked No. 63, Julia Andreach (ND) is No. 82 and Csilla Fodor (Purdue) comes in at No. 88.

Memphis’ doubles pair of Aran Teixido-Garcia and Emily Meyer is ranked No. 55 ITA’s Top 60 Preseason National Doubles list.

In 2021, FGCU picked up four wins against both the Fighting Irish and the Boilermakers during the same event.

The 2022 fall season has witnessed Jordana Ossa (Miami, Fla.) post a singles main-draw, runner-up effort at the Bedford Cup, while Emma Bardet (France) recorded a ranked win over T119 Kamila Umarova from FIU.

Bardet also highlighted the four Eagles who made appearances at ITA Southeast Regional by winning her opening singles main-draw match to advance to the Round of 32.

TEAMS:

FGCU (m/w)

Memphis (m/w)

Purdue (m/w)

Nebraska (m/w)

Norte Dame (m/w)

Virginia Tech (m/w)

BONITA SPRINGS CLASSIC SCHEDULE:

Friday: 11/11

11:30 Memphis/ND women

11:30 VT/Memphis men

3 p.m. FGCU/Nebraska men

3 p.m. FGCU/Purdue women

Saturday: 11/12

11:30 Nebraska/Memphis men

11:30 Memphis/Purdue women

3 p.m. FGCU/VT men

3 p.m. FGCU/ND women

Sunday 11/13

9 a.m. ND/Purdue women

9 a.m. Nebraska/VT men

12:30 p.m. FGCU/Memphis women

12:30 p.m. FGCU/Memphis men



HEAD COACH COURTNEY VERNON

FGCU’s women’s tennis team is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the Year Courtney Vernon (10th season) who led the Eagles to back-to-back ASUN regular-season crowns in her fifth season during 2018, adding a third regular-season title in 2022. She has mentored her student-athletes into earning 66 ASUN All-Conference and All-Academic honors, including 2014, 2016, and 2017 ASUN Freshman of the Year as well as the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2018 Player of the Year. Vernon has led the Green and Blue to an 99-73 overall record (.575) and 44-11 conference record (.800).

E.A.G.L.E. CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our newest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs in continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition, and strength and conditioning as well as departmental needs in facility expansion and improvement as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and the purpose of the E.A.G.L.E. Campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join Our Team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!

#FEEDFGCU

FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCU Athletics’ charities of choice. For more information, including how to make a contribution, please visit www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry and utilize the hashtag #FeedFGCU to help raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have combined to win an incredible 92 conference regular season and tournament titles in just 15+ seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just 10 seasons of D-I postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a combined 44 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. Eight FGCU programs have earned a top-25 national ranking in their respective sport – including women’s basketball (No. 20, 2021-22), beach volleyball (No. 20, 2022) and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as three of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green and Blue posted a department-best sixth-place finish in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 showing nationally, ahead of several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018-19, the Eagles had an ASUN and state of Florida best seven teams earn the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their Academic Progress Rate in their sport. FGCU also collectively earned a record 3.50 GPA in the classroom in the fall 2020 semester and has outperformed the general University undergraduate population for 25 consecutive semesters. The past five semesters (Fall 2019 – Fall 2021) each saw another milestone reached as all 15 programs achieved a 3.0-or-higher team GPA in each. The Eagles also served an all-time high 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – being recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.