WV lawmaker riding out Hurricane Nicole in Florida – WV MetroNews

ORLANDO, Fl. — Hurricane Nicole had one West Virginia lawmaker riding out the storm in the Orlando, Florida area Thursday.

Del. Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, traveled to the area for the birth of a grandchild when the storm hit and altered travel plans.

Statler had planned on returning to West Virginia Thursday to prepare for next week’s legislative interim committee meetings at Cacapon Resort State Park. The storm stopped his plans, at least temporarily.

“Air travel is shutdown, we’re under a flight path where we’re staying here and you hear no jets at all so everything is shutdown,” Statler told WAJR Radio in Morgantown.

Statler said Nicole wreaked havoc from Wednesday into Thursday. Electricity was not disrupted until mid-morning Thursday. But, Statler said everyone is safe and the addition to the family is healthy.

“High winds and things hitting the house, rain pounding the house and making a lot of racket,” Statler said. “I guess coming out of the coal industry that stuff doesn’t bother me too bad, I slept right through it.

Statler said he still planned to make the start-up of interims on Sunday.