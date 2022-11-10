X-PITCH 2022 Winners Announced in the Metaverse

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the Grand Finale of X-PITCH 2022 held on November 10, fifteen finalists selected from more than 4,000 startups in 51 countries showcased their business in front of hundreds of guests in the Metaverse powered by Venu. 10 startups emerged as award winners and the top 3 startups will receive US$1 million investment in total. Here’s the winners list:

Startup of the Year – Gold Award: Docosan (Vietnam)



Startup of the Year – Silver Award: Pantheon Lab (Hong Kong)



Startup of the Year – Bronze Award: Cookie Langs (United States), TG0 (United Kingdom)



Best Public Service/Healthcare Startup: PPMI (South Korea)



Best Industrial/Supply Chain Startup: PJP Eye (Japan)



Best Consumer Lifestyle Startup: Raputa (Singapore)



Best Mobility/Transportation Startup: ITC (Israel)



Best Banking/Commerce Startup: Turing Certs (Taiwan)



Number Pitch – Champion: startup oi (Singapore), Docosan (Vietnam)



Number Pitch – People’s Choice: ALPHACIRCLE (South Korea)

Full winners list: www.xpitch.io/winners

“As the X Games for Startups, we try something new and exciting every year. In past competitions, we’ve done it in high-speed elevators and self-driving cars. This year, the local semi-finals were played on the Kaohsiung Light Rail. In today’s finals, we came to the Metaverse. This is an unprecedented experience for all of us.” K. Yu, Founder of TA, the organizer of X-PITCH said at the Grand Finale.

X-PITCH 2022 is the first large-scale startup contest in Asia held in the Metaverse. The virtual venue includes a grand auditorium, EXPO zone and networking areas, just like a real world. “We create premium metaverse conference experiences. Venu is proud to be chosen to deliver an unparalleled metaverse experience for X-PITCH, a prestigious startup and investor network. Ready to wow your audience and brand yourselves on the cutting edge? Demo Venu and contact us today at venu3d.com,” said Jeremy Lam, Founder & CEO of Venu.

Special thanks to the event Supervisors National Development Council and Overseas Community Affairs Council; Co-organizers Kaohsiung City Government, Startup Island Taiwan, Agorize, Block71 Singapore, BSSC, Cool Japan Fund, DOST-PCIEERD, HKSTP, JETRO, MDEC, and VITTBI; Media Partners e27, Meet, and TechNode Global; Venue Partners Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp., and Taiwan Startup Terrace; Event Partners E-Mobility Global Demo Day, InnoVEX, and Meet Taipei; Metaverse Partner Venu; IR Partner e27 Pro; PR Partner Amazing Creativity; Design Partner Investec Design; Valuation Partner Equidam; 10 Corporate Partners; 16 Investment Partners; 100+ Supporting Partners; and Judges Alex Cheng (BD Manager at AWS), Cami Lu (Operating Partner at Sunsino Venture Group), Jason Liu (Managing Partner at XCEL NEXT), Jen-Chieh Wu (Director at PwC Taiwan), Jutamard Ngamwattana (Head of True Incube), Ken Matsumoto (Managing Director at Cool Japan Fund), Kevin Tan (Investment Director at Upsilon Holdings), Peter Cheng (President at Acom Networks), Surayyah Ahmad (Director of TTLabs at MIRUMINVEST), Timothy Leung (Executive Director at HKAI Lab), and Xavier Marzan (CEO at F(DEV) Digital Ventures).