‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan in town for Fort Worth’s Lone Star Film Festival

Taylor Sheridan speaks during the Child Care Associates Investors’ Luncheon Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Omni Hotel in Fort Worth. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

The 16th Annual Lone Star Film Festival launches in Fort Worth this weekend with movie screenings, events and an awards ceremony for “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan.

Founded 16 years ago by film fanatics along with actor and Fort Worth’s own Bill Paxton, the festival has been a beacon for filmmakers and cinephiles alike. Every year the festival brings exclusive screenings and film workshops to Cowtown.

This year’s festival is set to honor Taylor Sheridan, creator of “Yellowstone” and its prequel show “1883” which filmed in the Fort Worth Stockyards last year. Sheridan is being awarded the Larry McMurtry award, which honors native Texans who have made great contributions to the film, television and creative industries.

The 16th Annual Lone Star Film Festival kicks off on Thursday and concludes on Saturday night. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s festival:

Ticket and passes

Individual day and weekend passes are still available for this year’s festival.

Day passes for Thursday, Friday and Saturday are $45 and will get you into all film screenings for the day you choose to attend. A day pass only includes entry into screenings and does not include access to film panels, parties, the festival gala or Fort Worth Film Commission party.

The weekend film pass for $225, includes access to film screenings across the entire three-days, entry to the opening night party, film panels and happy hour events. The weekend pass does not include entry into the festival gala or Fort Worth Film Commission party.

For a little extra cash, the $295 weekend film pass includes all of the above events and access to the Fort Worth Film Commission Party at Second Rodeo Brewing. A code for onsite parking is also included in both weekend film passes.

Entry solely into the Fort Worth Film Commission Party at Second Rodeo Brewing is $75. For those who may only want to see select movies at the festival, single screening tickets for $10 are available online or at the theater for purchase.

All tickets and passes can be purchased on the festival website.

Film schedule

From feature films and documentaries to short films, there are dozens of things to watch at the Lone Star Film Festival.

Several venues around Fort Worth will play host to film screenings:

Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater, 2401 N. Main St.

2401 N. Main St. The Cowboy Channel Studio, 409 E. Exchange Ave.

409 E. Exchange Ave. Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts, 1440 N Main St.

1440 N Main St. TCU Bob Schieffer College of Communications, 2805 South University Drive

2805 South University Drive National Hall, 3316 Roberts Cut Off Road

A special 7 p.m. Wednesday night screening of the documentary “Theaters of War” kicks off the festival at TCU’s Bob Schiefffer College of Communications.

The main part of the festival begins on Thursday:

10 a.m. — Festival welcome desk and merchandise store opens at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater.

11 a.m. — Short film block one at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater

11:15 a.m. — Short film block two at Cowboy Channel Studio

1:30 p.m. — Short film block three at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater

1:45 p.m. — Short film block four at Cowboy Channel Studio

4 p.m. — “Anonymous Sister” documentary at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater

6:30 p.m. — “The Colonel’s Playbook” documentary at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater

8:30 p.m. — “Butcher’s Crossing” feature film starring Nicolas Cage at the Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater

Friday brings another day full of films:

10:15 a.m. — Short film block five and six at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater and Cowboy Channel Studio

12:45 p.m. — “Oklahoma Breakdown” documentary at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater

12:45 p.m. — “Little Jar” feature film at Cowboy Channel Studio

3:15 p.m. — “The Better Part” feature film at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater

6 p.m. — “Oliver and The Pool” feature film at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater

6 p.m. — Lone Star Film Festival Gala at Hotel Drover

8:45 p.m. — “Living” feature film at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater

10 p.m. — Fort Worth Film Commission Party at Second Rodeo Brewing

Saturday is the last day of the festival, but still plenty busy:

10 a.m. — Student short film block at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater

10:30 a.m. — “The Birth and History of Western Swing” documentary at National Hall

12:30 p.m. — “Song of the Cicada” documentary at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater

2 p.m. — Film Talk: On Location at Billy Bob’s at Billy Bob’s Texas

2:45 p.m. — “Show Business Is My Life” documentary at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater

3:15 p.m. — “John Ware Reclaimed” documentary at Cowboy Channel Studio

4:30 p.m. — Film Talk: Music Video Production in Fort Worth at Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center

5:15 p.m. — “White Trash” feature film at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater

5:30 p.m. — Short film block seven at Cowboy Channel Studio

6:30 p.m. — “Volver” feature film at Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center

7:45 p.m. — “Freedom’s Path” feature film at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater

8 p.m. — “Exposure” documentary at Cowboy Channel Studio

10 p.m. — Closing night party and film awards at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater

A full list and description of the festival’s feature films and documentaries can be found online.

Gala and other events

Taylor Sheridan and other “Yellowstone” cohorts will be honored at this year’s Lone Star Film Festival Gala.

The fifth season of “Yellowstone” premieres on the Paramount Network on Sunday.

Actor and musician Ryan Bingham, who plays the character “Walker” on “Yellowstone,” is being awarded the Stephen Bruton award at the gala. Bruton was a musician and songwriter from Fort Worth who died in 2009.

Also being awarded at the gala is Lamonica Garrett, who starred as “Thomas” in “1883.” Garrett is being awarded a spotlight award for his work on generating equity, inclusion and diversity in the film industry.

Parking info

Parking passes are included with the weekend film passes or available for $25.

A parking pass includes entry into several lots across the Stockyards, withing walking distance of the various theaters. To purchase a parking pass, visit the festivals website.

Once parked, simply scan the posted QR code at the lot and input your vehicle info and the coupon code emailed to you from the festival. After that, sit back and enjoy the silver screen.