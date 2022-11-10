‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Walks Back 2017 Call for Trump’s Impeachment: ‘I Don’t Recall That’ – IMDb

Taylor Sheridan maintains an intriguing level of mystery that feels unheard of in Hollywood, especially since he oversees a not-insignificant media empire and appears in many of the things he creates. But when a journalist got too close to uncovering his politics for a recent profile, he got pushback from Sheridan himself and the larger Paramount apparatus. Maintaining that “ Yellowstone ” and the small suite of sister projects and spin-offs are firmly Republican is, apparently, a top priority.

To explain: writer Sridhar Pappu profiled Sheridan for The Atlantic (Sheridan’s flagship series “Yellowstone” returns to the Paramount Network this weekend on the same day that his terrific new series “Tulsa King” debuts on Paramount+), and he was curious about Sheridan and his series’ relationship to its fanbase. Pappu brought up a 2017 interview when Sheridan was promoting his film “Wind River” and wondered how President Trump hadn’t been impeached yet (“Can