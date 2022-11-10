Yellowstone: One Quote From Each Main Character That Sums Up Their Personality

With the recent release of the trailer for Yellowstone‘s fifth season, fans are ready to venture back into the wild world of these characters. The Duttons and the various characters surrounding them helps to make Yellowstone such a compelling show as they are unique and interesting people at the center of this story.





While some of these characters like action more than words, they can often deliver lines that say so much about their entire personality. These quotes highlight the best and worst in Yellowstone‘s main characters and why fans are so fascinated by them.

Rainwater

“This Nation Doesn’t Want To Give It Back? So Be It. We’ll Buy It Back… With Their Money.”

Though Thomas Rainwater is often seen as one of the Duttons’ main enemies, he is often a more sympathetic and understandable character than the central family. He leads his community in the hope of regaining the land that was taken from their ancestors long ago and he has his own means of doing so.

Rainwater is a businessman who has proven himself more than a match for John Dutton and his family. His even-tempered, intelligent, and determined plan to buy back the land through his casinos shows why he is such a formidable adversary.

Walker

“This Ranch… It Ain’t Like No Place You Ever Worked.”

It seems with just about all of the best Western television shows there is some form of the singing cowboy trope. Walker fills that role in Yellowstone as well as being the one member of the team who is the most reluctant to be there.

When a cowboy comes looking for work at the ranch, Walker warns him off, showing that this is not the place for him yet being unafraid to speak his mind about it. It is part of the reason he remains a willing outsider at Yellowstone.

Lloyd

“Ain’t A Damn Thing I’m Too Old To Do.”

Lloyd is one of the most endearing characters on the show as an older cowboy whose loyalty to the ranch is matched only by his work ethic. When the bunkhouse is visited by some girls, one of them asks Lloyd if he is too old to dance while he insists his age has never kept him down.

Lloyd is one of these old cowboys who will likely work until he drops. Despite being old enough to be the father of many of the other cowboys, he is stronger, faster, and better than just about every last one of them.

Jimmy

“I Don’t Know What I Want.”

Though there are a number of characters who are fascinating but hard to love, Jimmy is perhaps the most likable character in the series. He has also had an interesting arc as he is forced into this life on the ranch while being totally out of his element.

Jimmy seems to bounce from one opportunity to another without really knowing what he wants out of life. He is somewhat lost, yet as the show goes on, the audience can see him more interested in chasing after his own choices.

Monica

“What You’re Supposed To Do Is Fight For The Life That You Want.”

While many fans see Monica and Kayce as perhaps the best Yellowstone couple, they have faced more than their fair share of obstacles. Monica represents the life Kayce could have away from his family while she sees his family as what might destroy them.

Though she doesn’t have the power the Duttons have, Monica is a strong person who is ready to fight. She is especially strong when she has to fight for something she believes in, including keeping her family together.

Jamie

“I’ve Never Known Who I Was. I Never Felt Like I Was Whole.”

Though each of the Dutton children has had difficulty finding their place in the family, Jamie has likely had it the worst. As someone trying to build his own legacy outside of his father’s, he struggles to find his own identity.

This becomes worse when Jamie learns he is not John’s biological son but was actually adopted. In seeking out his real father, Jamie admits that he has always had an empty feeling and uncertainty in himself which surely led to his many insecure decisions.

Beth

“I Believe In Loving With Your Whole Soul And Destroying Anything That Wants To Kill What You Love.”

Beth is a wild character who speaks her mind and always does whatever she wants. She can be dangerous when pushed too far and unpredictable in how she might react to any situation. Yet in her relationship with Rip, she also shows a lot of vulnerability.

As another one of Yellowstone‘s best couples, Beth and Rip find happiness together which she embraces completely. But even with that positive aspect in her life, she still isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty if that happiness is ever threatened.

Rip

“I’d Rather Kill A Thousand Men Than Shoot Another Horse.”

Rip is responsible for some of the wildest moments of Yellowstone with his violent temper and undying loyalty to the Dutton family. He is someone who seems more in touch with nature than he does with the rest of humanity which is perhaps why killing comes easy to him.

After coming across a dying horse and having to put it out of its misery, Rip comments that he finds killing men easier. It speaks to the wildness in him that has been there since he was young as well as his hidden soft side.

Kayce

“Don’t Care Where I Live, As Long As We Live Together.”

Kayce begins the series as something of a black sheep in the Dutton family. He doesn’t live at the ranch and has chosen his life with Monica over being with his family. Throughout the series, he is pulled between these two worlds.

But at the center of every decision is his desire to keep being with his family. Telling Monica that he doesn’t care where they live establishes Kayce as the opposite of his father, not caring where home is as long as they are together.

John

“Learn To Be Meaner Than Evil And Still Love Your Family And Enjoy A Sunrise.”

John Dutton is a very interesting character in this story. On the one hand, he is a strong, passionate, and resilient man with great love for his family. On the other hand, his dark side is never hidden for long and it threatens to tear his family apart.

In John’s mind, these two aspects of his personality are essential for survival. He knows the importance of loving his family and keeping them together, but he is also willing to become the villain in order to protect what he feels is important.

