Yellowstone Season 4 Finale Recap & Spoilers

The Yellowstone season 4 finale was action-packed, giving us some of the best moments of our favorite characters. The episode brought along some surprises as well as some emotional moments.

The season 4 finale included a death, a firing, visions, a wedding, and much more.

The episode left fans eager for more, and while it may not have been as much of a cliff as the season three finale, it still was grand.

Below is a full recap of the season 4 finale episode.

Beth’s Change of Mind

After John dismisses Beth in the previous episode, we see Beth packing up her closet in the middle of the night, ready to start her life outside of the Yellowstone Ranch.

Rip finds Beth in her packing frenzy and explains that her leaving is a dealbreaker for him.

Beth and Rip have been through a lot together and him telling this to her changes her mind. She apologizes to John in the middle of the night, and he tells his daughter that he loves her.

Later, Carter greets Beth by saying, “Hey, mama” and Beth responds with “Hey, baby.” However, the exchange catches her off guard, and she tells Carter he can’t call her that.

The interaction brings Carter to tears as it is a lot to process for him.

Caroline Warner Fires Beth

While Beth’s threat to leave the ranch came to a resolution, her drama isn’t over yet. Beth’s boss at Market Equities, Caroline Warner, fires Beth after accusing her of leaking the police brutality story to New York Times.

Beth had leaked to reporters Market Equities’s plan to use the National Guard against protestors.

Due to her actions, Caroline accuses Beth of violating her contract and revealing business secrets. Caroline even goes so far as to threaten Beth with jail time and vows to take over Yellowstone Ranch.

At first, her firing appears to be a major blow. However, Beth being the clever and cunning person she is manages to record the whole ordeal on her phone.

John Saves the Day for Summer

In the Yellowstone season 4 finale, Summer Higgins is in a bad situation and facing life in prison for assaulting a police officer at an airfield protest.

John tries to plead with the judge to reduce her sentence, but the stubborn judge isn’t budging as he wants to make an example out of her.

Livid, John storms into the judge’s chambers. He can come to her rescue and strikes a deal with the judge, reducing Summer’s sentence to just eight months.

Kayce’s Visions

Kayce embarks on a three-day Lakota ceremony in the wilderness known as a Hanbleceya, or “crying for a vision.” While undergoing the ceremony, Kayce experiences several visions.

The first thing Kayce saw was an owl followed by flashbacks of his time as a Navy Seal. Kayce then went on to have a vision of his late brother Lee.

Lee becomes increasingly aggressive in the vision, as he yells at Kayce while blood pours out of his mouth.

Kayce then went on to have a vision of a woman who at first he thinks is his wife, but it turns out to be Avery. In this vision, Kayce and Avery are kissing.

In his third vision Kayce sees a representation of his spirit animal, the wolf, as a Native American woman in white.

The woman guides Kayce to the edge of a cliff where he sees two paths. Kayce does not know which path to choose but the woman says she will help him.

After the vision is done, Monica asks Kayce what he saw. He tells her he “saw the end of us” which leads to more questions about what will happen to their relationship in season five.

Beth and Rip Get Married

After Beth apologizes to her father and agrees to fight according to his rules, she decides to visit Terrell Riggins in jail.

Beth learns that Jamie had previously visited Terrell in jail and that he told Jamie who hired him to kill the Duttons.

Before getting her revenge on Jamie, Beth heads back to the ranch to marry the love of her life, Rip. The wedding is less conventional, as Beth wears a flirty gold dress instead of a wedding dress and fur coat.

John walks his only daughter down the aisle as she is finally ready to get married. Beth and Rip share their vows in front of a priest Beth kidnapped.

The intimate ceremony also included Lloyd and Carter attending the picturesque ranch.

Jamie Kill’s His Biological Dad

After the unconventional yet romantic wedding, Beth heads over to Jamie’s office with a new ring on her finger and a gun in her hand. She confronts Jamie about his father Garrett Randall who was the one to order the attack on the Duttons.

Beth gave Jamie an ultimatum: she would report Jamie and Garrett to the police, she would tell Rip that Garrett tried to have her killed or Jamie himself could kill Garrett. Jamie pleads for mercy with Beth, but she would not budge.

Jamie then decides to kill his father himself. Before shooting him in the head and killing him, Jamie had been bonding with his father. His father even told him “You’re a good man, son, and I love you.”

Jamie before he shoots his father Garrett Randall

Jamie then takes his body to the train station to dispose of it and Beth was on hand taking photographic evidence. Her photos give John the power to have Jamie wrapped right around his finger going into season five.

Jimmy’s Last Hurrah

Jimmy returns to Yellowstone Ranch as a tried and true cowboy. With him from 6666 Ranch is his fiancée Emily.

The sight of Jimmy in the bunkhouse causes Mia to punch him in the face. Emily returns the favor with a right hook to Mia’s face.

Though Mia was clearly upset about Jimmy’s new fiancée, Jimmy makes the point that it was Mia who said she was done with him. She tells Jimmy that he must decide between her and Emily, to which Jimmy has nothing to say.

John then comes in and has a heart-to-heart conversation with Jimmy. He tells him he will always have a home at Yellowstone Ranch, but he doesn’t owe John anything.

Jimmy then decides to head back to 6666 Ranch in Texas with Emily. He receives a warm goodbye from the bunkhouse as he heads out to start the next chapter of his life.

