Categories
Entertainment

Yellowstone Season 5: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Next Season


Following the conclusion of Yellowstone Season 4, fans of Taylor Sheridan’s sprawling neo-western series have spent the better part of a year lacking any and all Dutton content. (At least when it comes to new episodes, since linear marathons and streaming binge sessions are never far away.) Although Paramount Network announced the renewal and impending arrival of Yellowstone Season 5 back in February, those very same fans have been left wondering when Kevin Costner and the rest of the show’s cast would return for another chapter of high-stakes drama. That will soon change in not much time at all..

With the show’s return not all that far off, we have put together a quick yet comprehensive list of details we already know about Yellowstone Season 5 including its release date, information on the cast, and where the story will possibly take the Duttons and everyone in their orbit. So without further ado, let’s dig in.

john dutton outside on Yellowstone

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone Season 5 Premieres November 13th

Even before Paramount Network pulled the trigger and announced that Season 5 was officially in the cards, one producer was already hyping fans up for a fall premiere. David Glasser, the CEO of Yellowstone production company 101 Studios, gave a post-finale update in January on what the tentative timeline of progress would be for the western drama’s future, and he confirmed (as much as it could be confirmed) that the going plan is to have Season 5 debut in the fall, similar to Season 4’s later-than-expected arrival.

Fans of the increasingly popular drama series finally got a definitive answer in August when Paramount Network announced the show would return to the airwaves Sunday, November 13th, kicking off the next epic chapter in the Dutton family history.

John Dutton swearing in on bible in Yellowstone

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone Season 5 Will See John Dutton Take On A New Role: Montana Governor

When Yellowstone Season 5 premieres later this month, it will see John Dutton take on perhaps his biggest role yet: the newly-elected governor of Montana. In the fallout of the show’s exciting and detail-heavy trailer back in September, Deadline reported on the upcoming drama that will follow after the Dutton family patriarch is elected to the highest office in the state. Although Dutton’s plans for his first term as governor have not yet been made clear, his decision to fire his staff and hire Beth (Kelly Reilly) to run things in his office should be clear indication the powerful rancher is up to his old games, only on a larger scale.

Beth Dutton on Yellowstone

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Most Of Yellowstone’s Remaining Cast Members Are Returning, With Possible Exceptions



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: