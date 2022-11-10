Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille is dating a VERY famous British actor











Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton, has been with her rather well-known boyfriend for ten years



Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille has been dating a very famous British actor for the past decade.

The actress, 31, will return to TV screens as Monica Dutton in season three of the show which drops this weekend.

In the hit Paramount show, Kelsey’s character is married to Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and is the mother of Tate. The series sees her navigating tensions between the Yellowstone Ranch, the Dutton family and the Native Americans of Broken Rock.

However, in real life, the American star has been in a long-term relationship with William Moseley. They are understood to have been together since 2012 after meeting on the set of action-thriller film Run, which was released in 2013.

William, 35, who was born in the Cotswolds is best known for appearing in the film series The Chronicles of Narnia. He also starred on E! show The Royals alongside Elizabeth Hurley.

The couple have kept their romance incredibly private over the past decade. However, the One Tree Hill star gave some insight into their ten-year relationship in a 2018 interview.

Kelsey Asbille has been in a relationship with William Moseley since 2012

Kelsey told Marie Claire that her favourite piece of art is a “beautiful, peaceful” black-and-white photograph of the full moon over Half Dome in Yosemite, by Ansel Adams, which hangs in her bedroom that was a birthday gift from her boyfriend. She also revealed that she binge-watches shows he’s in.

Before William, she is believed to have dated two other actors. The star was seen with Ethan Peck, the grandson of actor Gregory Peck, at the premiere of Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 in 2011. They also played love interests in the 2013 film The Wine Of Summer, but their relationship was never confirmed.

Kelsey is also rumoured to have dated actor and musician Hutch Dano after they appeared to together in Disney Channel film Den Brother in 2010. However, once again, their relationship was not confirmed.

