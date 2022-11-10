‘Yellowstone’ star Mo Brings Plenty to meet fans at Cherokee Casinos

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs and Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland are hosting meet and greets with actor and rancher Moses Brings Plenty on Nov. 10 and 11.

The meet and greets are free and open to the public.

The Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs event is inside SEVEN from 7-8 p.m. on Nov. 10. Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland is hosting its event on Nov. 11 inside Lee Creek Tavern from 8-9 p.m.

The enrolled Lakota Nation tribal member is best known as “Mo Brings Plenty,” on Paramount Network’s record-breaking series, “Yellowstone.” He’s also starred as “Ottawa Jones” in the Peabody award-winning Showtime series, “The Good Lord Bird.” Brings Plenty has portrayed several historical Indian warriors. He has twice played Charlie Soap – husband of the late Wilma P. Mankiller, the first woman elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation – in “The Cherokee Word for Water” and “The Glorias.”

When he isn’t in front of the camera, he is behind it serving as a consultant for producer Taylor Sheridan focusing on ensuring the authenticity of all Native American storylines, set designs, hair, make-up, and costumes.

For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, call 800-256-2338 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/roland.For more information on Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs, call 800-754-4111 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs.