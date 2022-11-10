Yellowstone’s Rip star addresses season 5 death rumours

When asked if he’s about to be killed off, Cole replied: “I think we’re okay. For now.”

He went on to address the rumours regarding Rip’s fate next season, which have become so persistent even his family has caught wind of them.

“My mum’s told me a couple of them and I said, ‘Mum, I do the killing. Don’t worry about it’,” he said.

Rip certainly has a reputation as one of the most brutal presences on the ranch, and frequently has to deal with threats who have made it into the Duttons’ territory.