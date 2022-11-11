£1.50 hair product to go from ‘flat and limp to voluminous’

Elle McNamara goes by Bambi online where she promotes “a less is more approach to beauty” on her social media accounts. The influencer boasts 48.3K followers on her Instagram account @bambidoesbeauty and around the name number on her TikTok account @bambidoesbeauty.
She has amassed a huge 2.7M “likes” on her TikTok for her beauty videos. The content creator demonstrated how she uses a mousse that costs just £1.50 to create her bouncy hair.
Elle used the Boots Everyday Extra Firm Hold Mousse. According to the brand, the mousse is “super lightweight” and “has added humidity protection to tame that frizz.”
The beauty fan uses the product liberally to create her voluminous hair. She said: “Watch how £1.50 mouse takes my hair from flat and limp to voluminous. I apply it directly onto the roots just because that’s where I want most of the volume.
“Can you see how quickly it dissipates? It seems like a lot but it’s not.”
READ MORE: 10 ways to make your hair grow faster and stronger according to a celebrity hairstylist
This is the most important element of getting volume into the hair, Elle explained. She said: “We don’t want it flat to your head because if you do that you’ve just got no chance.”
One follower asked the beauty expert: “Wouldn’t applying it right in the roots make it greasy?”
Elle responded: “Funnily enough it does the opposite! Volumising mousse adds grit and texture so almost makes it dryer (which is why I avoid the very ends!)”
One TikTok user commented: “Thank you. This video really helped me elevate my blowdry and feel more confident.”
“Love! I’ll be getting some mousse soon!” another said.
If you want even more volume, this curling tong hack to get volume in hair in just sections may well be the answer.
Melissa Alatorre is a beauty lover and influencer. She shares her skincare and makeup tips on her TikTok account.
Melissa curls the second of hair just behind her long fringe sections away from her face. After she removes the iron she holds the piece of hair in place and lets it cool down.
She sprays it with hair spray and is left with huge, bouncy hair.
Source link