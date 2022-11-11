10 Best Steamy Shows To Watch On Netflix Right Now

Sex sells. It’s a belief going back as far as the 1870s, and whether or not it still holds true, it’s safe to say that sex and entertainment will continue to share a strong bond. The advent of streaming has given creators more control over their work, allowing them to feature obscene or profane content.





Shows aren’t afraid to tackle sex as a concept anymore and Netflix boasts more than a few steamy hits in its line-up. From female empowerment to an added sense of realism and education, television has expanded the conversation surrounding sex and its complexities.

10/10 Sex/Life (2021-)

1 Season, 8 Episodes

Sex/Life follows Billie Connelly (played by Sarah Shahi), a suburban housewife who’s grown bored with her idyllic life. This yearning results in Billie daydreaming about her 20s in New York, and the ensuing affairs. The audience is introduced to a notable partner in Billie’s life named Brad.

While Sex/Life has come under fire for delivering nudity without much substance, the show does go deeper. Although it was all but critically panned, Sex/Life asks its characters important questions surrounding parenthood and marriage, as well as the identities that have been gained and lost.

9/10 Bridgerton (2020-)

2 Seasons, 16 Episodes

From Shonda Rimes – creator of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal – comes her newest series, the first in her deal with Netflix. Bridgerton takes place during the Regency era and tackles the Bridgerton siblings’ struggle to find love.

Bridgerton uses the widened freedom of its platform to include more adult themes. Despite the nudity and sexual nature, the creators of Bridgerton use these tools in a way to create a period drama that tells its story through a modern lens. Bridgerton’sfemale characters develop their own agency and learn how sex, and their bodies, can have great power when they claim ownership over them.

8/10 Money Heist (2017 – 2021)

3 Seasons, 41 Episodes

Money Heist became a hit show and cultural phenomenon. As much as its action set pieces and noble themes played a role, the show’s characters and their relationships helped carry it through.

Money Heist captures the passion that lies in people who are fighting for something greater than themselves.

While the characters are criminals, the love and romance they find between each other isn’t something that can be locked away. Whether expressing their passion in the middle of an important heist or being vulnerable when hope seems all but lost, Money Heist gives audiences the danger and desire to keep them going from one episode to the next.

7/10 Grey’s Anatomy (2005-)

19 Seasons, 405 Episodes

As one of the longest-running series in American primetime television history, it’s easy for a show like Grey’s Anatomy to feel stale and redundant. That being said, Shonda Rhimes’ creation has managed to reinvent itself and keep viewers watching again and again.

A large reason for Grey’s success is its cast. The chemistry in the ensemble has led to flings in on-call rooms and relationships ending in heartbreak and holy matrimony. The constant ebb and flow of the characters’ lives, professionally and personally, has given Grey’s creators many plot lines to pull from.

6/10 Elite (2018-)

5 Seasons, 40 Episodes

Elite explores the gap (both economically and socially) between the working class and the wealthy. After the murder of a fellow student, the prep school and the teens’ lives are transformed.

Elite follows the structure of many teen dramas, from its inclusion of sex to its exploration of relationships between characters and the drama that ensues.

Elite diverges from typical teen dramas by commenting on its cast’s socioeconomic nature. The students continue to mingle with one another, but the difference in class adds another element (and sometimes obstacle) to the relationships that form and how they navigate them.

5/10 Sex Education (2019-)

3 Seasons, 24 Episodes

Sex Education brings the sensibilities of John Hughes’ work into the modern era with this teen comedy set in England. The show follows Otis Milburn (played by Asa Butterfield), a student who unintentionally follows in his mother’s footsteps when he starts providing therapy to his peers. The service turns into a business once Maeve Wiley (the rebel of Moordale Secondary School) formalizes Otis’ operation.

Sex Education removes the taboos surrounding sex, especially among teens. While filled with hilarity and hijinks, the series explores topics such as intimacy, sexual health, identity, and agency. What’s more, Sex Education works to create a diverse cast through its inclusion of BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and people with disabilities.

4/10 The Witcher (2019-)

2 Seasons, 16 Episodes

The live-action adaptation of the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher, tells the story of Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill), a monster hunter destined to protect Princess Ciri from the evil forces lurking within their world. However, while the action and fantasy elements of the characters’ world are at the forefront, romance finds its way into the conflict.

The most significant relationship is that of Geralt and Yennefer. The two have a complicated history in the novels, games, and series. Bound by a final wish, Geralt and Yennefer often struggle to determine whether their love is real.

3/10 Dear White People (2017 – 2021)

4 Seasons, 40 Episodes

Dear White People, the Netflix series based on Justin Simien’s award-winning feature of the same name, examines the struggles of being Black in predominantly white spaces. The series follows a group of Winchester University students attempting to navigate cultural bias and social injustice that often plague the “post-racial” landscape.

Dear White People does well to balance the humor and impact these moments can have on the show’s characters. Likewise, the Netflix series depicts how sex can complicate friendships, sway power dynamics, and lead to self-discovery.

2/10 She’s Gotta Have It (2017 – 2019)

2 Seasons, 19 Episodes

The reboot of Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It follows Nola Darling (played by DeWanda Wise) as she tries to navigate life in Brooklyn and balance her job, friendships, and various lovers. Lee’s Netflix series takes the familiar struggles of Darling’s film counterpart and places them in the present day. This gives her character more emotional resonance with modern audiences and speaks to the lack of progress that so many wish to claim society has made.

While there is a great deal of sexual activity, Lee and Wise have crafted a character who isn’t seeking any validation or explicit form of empowerment. Nola Darling is simply having casual affairs with multiple partners for the joy of it, which is a powerful decision in and of itself.

1/10 Lovesick (2014 – 2018)

4 Seasons, 22 Episodes

Originally titled Scrotal Recall, Lovesick explores love’s many obstacles and the impact each relationship leaves. The show follows Dylan Witter, who has recently been diagnosed with Chlamydia. In an effort to be a responsible partner, Dylan begins calling his former partners to inform them of his status.

Lovesickprimarily examines Dylan’s relationships through flashbacks. This allows audiences the chance to not only piece together a timeline of Dylan’s past relationships, but also his growth throughout each season. While there are many laughs to be had concerning a number of Dylan’s sexual encounters, Lovesick delves into the more intimate moments between friends and lovers. This gives the series a charm akin to Richard Curtis’ work.

