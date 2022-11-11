10 Classic Movies With Sequels That Couldn’t Live Up To The Hype

Halloween Ends is finally here, reminding audiences everywhere that not all legacy sequels are worth watching. The film joins a series of other misguided attempts at sustaining classic franchises that ultimately fell flat, both with viewers and at the worldwide box office.





For every classic film franchise spawned from a single great movie, there are 10 more that immediately fell flat the moment that sequel talks began. Cinema history is absolutely littered with classic films that defied expectations, only for a terrible sequel to ruin its legacy by failing to live up to the original’s hype.

Halloween (1978)

The original Halloween film is considered to be one of the best horror movies of all time. From the mind of John Carpenter, the classic film introduced iconic characters like Laurie Strode and Michael Myers for the very first time, all with a meager budget and very little star power.

Despite overwhelmingly positive reactions to the original film, most Halloween sequels were met with a complete lack of enthusiasm. The film was followed by five direct sequels, each more hated than the last, and even attempts to save the franchise in the late ’90s and early 2000s were met with distaste from fans. While 2018’s soft reboot seemed to finally hit the nail on the head, its two sequels were critically panned, seemingly killing the franchise for good.

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho is famous for including one of Christian Bale’s best performances of all time as he portrayed the sadistic serial killer Patrick Bateman. The film has fostered a large cult following in the decades since its release, remaining one of Christian Bale’s most highly-regarded films in an already stellar career.

American Psycho‘s legacy will forever be sullied by its direct-to-video sequel, American Psycho II: All American Girl. The misguided sequel starred Mila Kunis as a college-aged serial killer much in the same vein as Bale’s character from the original. The film has very little to do with the original American Psycho, save for the opening scene wherein Kunis’s character unceremoniously murders an unseen Bateman, getting the film off to a very poor start.

Jaws (1975)

Jaws is considered to be one of the greatest films of all time. As one of the legendary director Steven Spielberg’s very first notable projects, Jaws redefined the horror genre with its surprisingly emotional tale surrounding a shark that terrorizes a small coastal community.

Despite the universally beloved nature of the original film, the sequels have truly stained the Jaws franchise. While the second and third films in the franchise were underwhelming at best, it was the fourth film, Jaws: The Revenge, that truly took things too far, being labeled one of the worst movies ever made and putting a final nail in the franchise’s coffin.

Speed (1994)

Starring the dynamic duo of Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, Speed was one of the biggest action movies to come out in 1994. The film involves a now-iconic plot wherein a bus must keep moving above 50 miles per hour or be blown up by the bomb planted somewhere aboard.

Three years later, Speed 2: Cruise Control attempted to cash in on the surprise box office numbers of the original but was forced to do so without Reeves as its star. Though Bullock does her best to make the most of the film’s familiar plot, which involves a hijacking aboard a cruise ship, the film failed to do the same business as its predecessor and has become known as one of the worst sequels of all time.

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix redefined the action genre at the time of its release, setting a new precedent for the film industry as it entered the new century. Starring an iconic cast that included Keanu Reeve, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Laurence Fishburne, the film is a landmark in cinematic history even over two decades after its initial release.

In an attempt to cash in on the success of the original film, two sequels were shot back-to-back, only for both to be met with a lukewarm reception from fans and critics. Over the years, fans would come to embrace the flaws of the two sequels, something which may not prove to be the case for the most recent installment, The Matrix Resurrections, which was wholly rejected by the moviegoing community.

Space Jam! (1996)

While a crossover between the Looney Tunes and NBA superstar Michael Jordan doesn’t seem like a recipe for success, many look back on Space Jam! fondly over 20 years after its initial release. The film coasts on the nostalgia of its viewers, who overlook its flaws to see a fun film for its young target audience.

When Space Jam: A New Legacy was announced to be in development with Lebron James set to star, the film already had a lot to live up to. Upon its release, fans were quick to call the film out for shameless self-marketing on the part of the studio, lazy writing, and its soulless plot. While most audiences were united in their hatred for A New Legacy, certain audiences stood to point out that it was roughly the same quality as its predecessor.

Independence Day (1996)

From noted director Roland Emmerich, Independence Day is one of the most classic “end of the world” alien invasion films ever made. Though the film was somewhat lacking in the quality of its script, nothing could match the sheer spectacle of its premise, which turned it into a bonafide classic.

Independence Day: Resurgence was released 20 years after the original, to far more sour reviews than its predecessor. The absence of Will Smith proved to be a sore point for many viewers, who didn’t find themselves particularly awed by the action of the sequel either. Ultimately, the sequel flopped, unable to live up to the legacy of its forebearer.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Even Colin Trevorrow, the creator of the Jurassic World trilogy, agrees that the original Jurassic Park didn’t need a sequel. Steven Spielberg’s original dinosaur-centric film is still beloved by cinephiles to this day for its surprisingly fantastic visuals and heartwarming story of humanity amidst a truly horrific event.

Because of Jurassic Park‘s overwhelming success, the studio was quick to greenlight two sequels, each of which is universally hated by fans of the original. These two failed films did not destroy the franchise, however, with the Jurassic World trilogy reinvigorating the series in recent years. Though the latest entries in the franchise have been controversial, they remain massive box office draws.

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

One of the greatest dance films of all time, Saturday Night Fever remains one of the most recognizable entries in John Travolta’s already iconic filmography. The movie even earned Travolta his first Academy Award nomination for his role as Tony Manero.

While Saturday Night Fever remains a classic, few of its fans are familiar with its 1983 sequel, which saw Travolta’s return as Manero. Stayin’ Alive was directed by, of all people, Sylvester Stallone, and was critically panned upon its release, achieving the rare dishonor of scoring a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters is the quintessential paranormal investigation comedy, uniting comedy legends onscreen for a truly fun-filled ride. The film is an all-time classic, marking a high point in the careers of its cast and crew, who were all shot to superstardom after its release.

While Ghostbusters II has been generally adopted by the original film’s fanbase despite its stark drop in quality, every other entry in the franchise has found hardship in appealing to fans. The 2016 reboot was roundly rejected by moviegoing audiences and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, though an improvement over its immediate predecessor, also received mostly mixed reviews.

