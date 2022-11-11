10 Pokémon That Would Make the Best Pets, From Psychic Cats to Fire-Dogs

One of the major themes present in the Pokémon franchise is the bond of friendship that can form between humans and Pokémon. Many trainers use this bond to bring out the true power of their Pokémon as they challenge the various leagues to become the best Pokémon Trainers in their region. Others like to show off their partners in Contests or set out to try and complete all entries in their handheld encyclopedia, the Pokédex.





Related: 10 of the Strangest and Most Bizarre PokémonSometimes though, people just want to have a Pokémon around the house as a companion. With over 900 species and more to come with the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet later this month, there are plenty of cute, attentive, and helpful Pokémon who could fit into a domestic role.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

Furfrou

With the Kalos Region’s obsession with beauty and culture, it’s no surprise that they would want to show creative expression through Pokémon. One of the most popular Pokémon for this turned out to be Furfrou, a shaggy-coated Normal-type that resembles a poodle. This thick fur helps protects Furfrou from physical attacks, but they will allow it to be trimmed by someone they trust.

Furfrou’s long fur makes it ideal for trimming and dying into different styles. Nine different forms are popular across the various Pokémon regions, which date back to ancient times when aristocrats competed with one another to see who could style their Furfrou the best. They only last a few days due to the speed at which Furfrou’s fur grows, so it’s best reserved for special events.

Glameow

While there are many feline Pokémon in existence, none of them balance the joys and frustration that come with owning a cat like Glameow. The aptly named Catty Pokémon has the capacity to be very fickle and spiteful towards its trainers. If it’s not fed or cared for, it won’t hesitate to show its frustration with claws or a hypnotic gaze.

Related: 10 Pokémon With Surprisingly Dark Pokédex EntriesThose who care for Glameow properly are rewarded with plenty of purrs and affection. At their happiest, Glameow will twirl their long tails like a ribbon, treating their owners to a special dance to show their gratitude. Upon evolution, it does become the large and muscular Purugly, but its coat is said to be even nicer than velveteen

Yamper

This adorable corgi Pokémon is well-loved in the British-inspired Galar region for its energy. They love to chase after moving targets since this helps them release electrical energy that they store in their tail, which makes them popular as herding Pokémon. It also builds up quite an appetite, so Yamper expects plenty of food in return.

Yamper also possesses a unique ability called Ball Fetch, which reflects its playful and active nature. This means that if a trainer fails their first catch on a wild Pokémon, Yamper is quick enough to grab the Pokéball before it breaks. So while Yamper might require a lot of supervision and room to run, it can be a very worthwhile investment.

Meowth

While the title of Cat-Scratch Pokémon might be a turn-off for some, there are plenty of benefits to introducing a Meowth to your home. While inactive during the day, at night Meowth patrols their territory for shiny things, especially coins. This sometimes brings it into conflict with Murkrow, with the winner getting to add the treasure to their hoard.

Related: 10 Times The Pokémon Anime Broke Our HeartsIf a Meowth trusts someone enough, it’s willing to share its coins as a sign of friendship. However, if the Kanto-Meowth still isn’t doing it for you, there are two other versions that originated from Alola and Galar. These Dark and Steel-Type Meowth won’t share their treasure with you, but their different appearances and personalities offer greater variety.

Snubbull

They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, and Snubbull is a textbook example of this proverb. While this Fairy-type has an intimidating appearance, it’s actually very timid, and only growls to put up a brave front to avoid a fight. In actuality, Snubbull is upset that most Pokémon run away from them, and would like to make friends.

So when a trainer accepts a Snubbull, they jump at the chance to show off their affectionate and playful side. It develops a strong devotion to its trainer, which includes overcoming its normally timid nature to defend them from harm. Still, it’s best to keep them away from other dog-like Pokémon, as they’re still not good at standing up for themselves.

Skitty

Although most Pokémon are elemental-themed creatures with awesome power at their disposal, some are more like the animals they are based on than others. One example is Skitty, a silly pink cat obsessed with moving targets. Oftentimes, that ends up being their own tail, which they chase in circles until they become dizzy.

Related: Ash’s 10 Best Traveling Companions in the Pokémon AnimeThis adorable habit, plus Skitty’s lack of aggressiveness, makes it an ideal companion for cat lovers. If its hyperactivity is too much, a Moon Stone evolves it into Delcatty and mellows it out considerably. If the need for battle does come up, it has access to a diverse movepool, ranging from shooting ice and lighting to healing itself and allies with a wish.

Meowstic

First appearing in the French-like Kalos region, the Psychic-type Espurr is a cute gray cat identified by its large eyes and downward-facing ears. Raising one can be a bit tricky, as if their ears are lifted, they can unleash a large, uncontrolled blast of psychic energy. Upon evolving into Meowstic, it gains control of its powers and new appearances based on its sex.

Male and female Meowstic differ not only in their inverse colors and fur styles but also personalities. Males tend to make better pets due to their strong protective nature, but females have their fans thanks to their assertive attitude and better offensive capabilities. Both sexes are willing to unleash their psychic power if they or their loved ones are threatened, and the ability to move things with their minds is a big help with domestic chores.

Growlithe

The partner of the Pokémon world’s law enforcement officer, Jenny, Growlithe is a puppy characterized by its loyalty. This Fire-type will fight fiercely to defend its territory and loved ones, even challenging Pokémon much larger than itself. Its sense of smell is even strong enough to detect emotions, so it knows when to come to its trainer’s aid when they’re feeling down.

Growlithe’s love for human trainers is said to go as far back as the Stone Age, which makes it one of the first Pokémon to bond with humans. This makes it one of the easiest Pokémon to bond with from the wild. If all of this still isn’t enough, then if you give it a Fire Stone, Growlithe evolves into Arcanine, which is large enough to carry its trainer and run up to 6200 miles in a day.

Lillipup

If you’re interested in a dog-Pokémon, but don’t want to deal with Growlithe’s fire, Lillipup might be more you’re style. This fellow Puppy Pokémon shares Growlith’s loyalty toward its trainer and bravery in combat. However, being a Normal-type, it’s not as quick to get into fights as Growlithe, and will back down from fights it can’t win.

Lillipup’s loyalty and usefulness grow with each evolution. As a Herdier, it is willing to help its trainer in raising other Pokémon, though the tradeoff is that their new coats of fur require excessive maintenance. Finally, as a Stoutland, it is large enough to act as a rescue-dog, but also gentle enough to look after human infants.

Eevee

Eevee has long been the poster child for Pokémon’s concept of evolving into stronger forms. This adorable fox-cat hybrid has highly unstable DNA, which allows it to adapt to almost any environment. Currently, Eevee can evolve into eight different forms, with methods including evolution stones and a deep love of their trainer.

These options allow every Eevee trainer to best evolve their furry friend into whatever suits their lifestyle and needs. Some of these include the affectionate Sylveon, who embrace their trainers with ribbon-like feelers, Flareon, which can help regulate heat around it, and Leafeon, whose affinity for plant life can help with gardens. Regardless of if it evolves or not, Eevee is ready to shower its trainer with love and affection.

Next: 10 Coolest Anime Fantasy Worlds Everyone Wants to Visit