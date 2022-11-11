15 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Facts About “The Crown”

Corrin told Deadline, “The director, Benjamin Caron, said, ‘Okay, whichever of you feels you have the power in the moment, you can take Josh’s hand.’ And it was just Emerald holding his hand the entire time, and me trying to get in there. But it was interesting, as the scene went on, that I was able to get in there when Diana starts to bite back.” They said that the acting exercise allowed the cast to “acknowledge the elephant in the room without acknowledging it directly,” which you could say was the core of Charles, Diana, and Camilla’s Season 4 storyline.