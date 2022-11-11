‘1923’ First Look: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Come to ‘Yellowstone’

Times may change, and so might the makeup of the family, but there are constants to 1923 that fans of the show will recognize. “Look, the Dutton families have similar genetics,” says David Glasser, executive producer of 1923, as well as 1883 and Yellowstone. “They are tough. They are not without heart and soul. They are about family and protecting their legacy, protecting the land that they own. You’ll see there’s a lot of similarities in the men and women of the ranch.”

So who are those men and women this time? There are some cast members and characters whose involvement remains under wraps, but here are a few who can be revealed…

When 1923 begins, Jacob and Cara Dutton have already made themselves at home as the new patriarch and matriarch. Whatever happened to James and Margaret, it was long ago. “We’re gonna pick up with them having been there for a while,” Glasser says. “They’ve cemented their [roles] in the town.”

John Dutton Sr. (played by Hightown’s James Badge Dale), was just a little boy in 1883, but now in middle age he is the right-hand manager of the ranch alongside his Uncle Jacob. While they take care of the cattle and the land, his wife, Emma (played Marley Shelton), helps maintain the household and the family with Cara.

Their son, Jack (played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Darren Mann) is following the same path as his father, toiling as a ranch hand to earn his place in the hierarchy. One day, he will inherit the whole kingdom, as will his descendants. Jack is the great-grandfather of Costner’s character.

Among the other figures inhabiting Yellowstone in this era are Elizabeth Strafford (played by Michelle Randolph), a firebrand who is preparing to marry Jack, and Brian Geraghty as Zane, who is not a blood member of the family but remains one of their most loyal foremen.

In all its iterations, Yellowstone has often acknowledged that the settlers who came to control this Montana land are not actually its first or only inhabitants. Even in the present-day series, there is enduring conflict and unresolved disputes between the tribes of the region and the Dutton family. Indigenous life will factor into 1923 too. “As [Sheridan] has always done in his other worlds, Native American stories and stories of the time period will play a part in this show,” Glasser says.

As part of that story line, Aminah Nieves plays Teonna, a young woman who has been forced to attend a government-run boarding school, the kind now seen as a shameful part of America’s past. Such schools were infamous for their brutal practices and the way they deliberately suppressed traditional languages and cultural practices in Indigenous children, who were often removed from their families and communities.

Among the primary threats to the Duttons is a group known as “the sheep men,” rival ranchers who rely on the same grassland as the Duttons, and they’re willing to fight them for it. Their leader is Banner Creighton, a Scottish shepherd played by Game of Thrones’ Jerome Flynn.

The sheep men are fighting for their survival too, and Jacob and Cara Dutton’s responsibility is to their own family. While Costner’s generation of Duttons are extremely wealthy, the Duttons of a century ago were far more hardscrabble. “They can lose it all in a season,” Ford says. “They’re up against weather, the economy, the influx of railroads, and the change in the cattle business. It’s a complicated time. It’s a volatile time. They are land-rich, but they are cash-poor because everything is put back into the business, into the ranch. Everything is hard fought for. I don’t think of them as rich. I think of them as having a degree of power based on their historical presence in the area based on hard work.”