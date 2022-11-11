26 Extremely Random Celeb Couples That Didn’t Just Have A Fling But Literally Got MARRIED

1.
Uma Thurman and Gary Oldman
They were married for two years, from 1990-1992.
2.
Zooey Deschanel and the singer for Death Cab for Cutie, Ben Gibbard.
They were married for three years, from 2009-2012
3.
Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford.
They were married for four years, from 1991-1995.
4.
Madonna and Sean Penn.
They were married for four years, from 1985-1989.
5.
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Jenna Fischer.
They were married for eight years, from 2000-2008.
6.
George Clooney and Talia Balsam, who starred on Mad Men.
They were married for four years, from 1989-1993.
7.
Patricia Arquette and Nicolas Cage.
They were married for six years, from 1995-2001.
8.
Helen Hunt and Hank Azaria.
They were married for one year, from 1999-2000.
9.
Brooke Shields and tennis star Andre Agassi.
They were married for two years, from 1997-1999.
10.
Christina Applegate and Johnathon Schaech (who I know from That Thing You Do!).
They were married for six years, from 2001-2007.
11.
Danny Huston and Virginia Madsen.
They were married for three years, from 1989-1992.
12.
Laura Dern and musician Ben Harper.
They were married for eight years, from 2005-2013
13.
Tommy Lee and Heather Locklear.
They were married for seven years, from 1986-1993.
14.
Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis.
They were married for four years, from 1987-1991.
15.
Barbra Streisand and Elliott Gould (aka Monica and Ross’s dad on Friends).
They were married for eight years, from 1963-1971.
16.
Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss.
They were married for two years, from 2009-2011.
17.
Jimmi Simpson and Melanie Lynskey.
They were married for seven years, from 2007-2014.
18.
Paula Abdul and Emilio Estevez.
They were married for two years, from 1992-1994.
19.
Anna Camp and Scrubs actor Michael Mosley.
They were married for three years, from 2010-2013.
20.
Jennifer Esposito and Bradley Cooper.
They were married for four months, from late 2006 to very early 2007.
21.
Directors Sofia Coppola and Spike Jonze.
They were married for four years, from 1999-2003.
22.
Sylvester Stallone And Brigitte Nielsen.
They were married for two years, from 1985-1987.
23.
Singer Lyle Lovett and Julia Roberts.
They were married for two years, from 1993-1995.
24.
Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson.
They were married for three years, from 2008-2011.
25.
Jennifer Jason Leigh and writer/director Noah Baumbach.
They were married for eight years, from 2005-2013.
26.
And finally, Nia Vardalos and Cougar Town actor Ian Gomez.
They were married for 25 years, from 1993-2018, and I only found out after they were divorced.
