3 sisters saw need to help abandoned pets started Green Bay Animal Rescue


The founding members of Green Bay Animal Rescue -- Julie Cieslewicz, from left, Lori Buresh and Kathy De Champs -- pose with Santa, who had a cash donation for the animal rescue.

Vacations at the family cottage in Crandon led to the start of a business for three Green Bay-area sisters.

While in Crandon, Kathy De Champs, Julie Cieslewicz and Lori Buresh set aside some of their relaxation time to volunteer at the Forest County Humane Society. They walked dogs and helped with fundraisers.

“We would go there, grab a leash, and take the dogs for a walk,” De Champs said. “As we did that, we developed an interest in the welfare of animals and the stress they can be under in shelters.”

Their passion to help grew as they learned about puppy mills, high-volume dog-breeding facilities that sell puppies for profit. In addition, they had friends who lived in rural communities who told stories about animals that had been deserted.



