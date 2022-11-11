5 good Netflix shows this weekend: The Crown, Warrior Nun and more

Welcome to the weekend. You deserve a break from the work week and what better way to relax than with some Netflix shows? The streamer has many new releases this week, including the latest seasons of The Crown and Warrior Nun and the Netflix original Christmas film Falling for Christmas starring Lindsay Lohan.

The Top 10 TV shows list sees several exciting choices, including Love is Blind, Manifest, From Scratch, Killer Sally, and The Watcher.

Perhaps you want to check out a movie this weekend. Don’t miss some great ones like Enola Holmes 2, Bad Guys, My Father’s Dragon, Mile 22 and Captain Phillips. On Saturday, Nov. 12, the book-to-film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing will see an 18-month run exclusively on Netflix.

Although it doesn’t seem possible, December is right around the corner, and Netflix has a great lineup of releases coming your way. Check out the complete list of releases for December 2022.

Best new Netflix shows to watch this weekend (Nov. 12, 2022)

The Crown season 5

The fifth season of The Crown is now available to stream. This season marks the penultimate season, with the final change in cast members to include Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.

This season focuses on events from 1991 to 1997 and consists of 10 episodes. This time period is during John Major’s tenure as Prime Minster and the turmoil between Prince Charles and Princess Diana announcing their separation and eventually divorcing.

Warrior Nun season 2

The second season of Warrior Nun has been released with eight episodes. This fantasy series is based on the comic character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn.

The series follows a 19-year-old girl who wakes in a morgue to discover she has supernatural powers and is part of the Ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword. Her task is to take on the demons of Earth, who are powerful forces of heaven and hell.

Ancient Apocalypse season 1

The documentary series Ancient Apocalypse questions everything we know about prehistoric humans. Journalist Graham Hancock travels to archeological sites around the globe uncovering new information about ancient civilizations. His research has uncovered information that sheds light on the fact that these civilizations may have been far more advanced than ever thought possible.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron season 2 – Down Under

The second season of Down to Earth with Zac Efron takes viewers to Australia as Efron travels with wellness expert Darin Olien.

The series focuses on travel, life experiences, nature, green energy, and sustainable lifestyles. This season Efron and Olien will travel to beautiful locations in Australia, seeking sustainable practices. This series is educational as the duo embraces local food, culture and customs.

Laguna Beach seasons 1–2

Seasons 1 and 2 of the MTV reality series Laguna Beach are now available on Netflix. This reality series originally aired on MTV between 2004-2006 and follows students who attend Laguna Beach High School in California.

Seasons 1 and 2 focus on eight students and chronicle their junior and senior high school years. This includes a love triangle and other romantic relationships, one student coordinates a fashion show benefiting the Active Young America organization and their eventual departure to college.

Which shows are you excited to binge this weekend? Let us know in the comment below.