7 Movies Like ‘Enola Holmes’ if You Love the Netflix Films

Last week, Enola Holmes 2, the long-awaited follow-up to Enola Holmes, was released onto Netflix. Starring Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, along with Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Louis Partridge, Enola Holmes 2 follows Sherlock’s little sister once again as she attempts to jump start her own detective agency and help solve crimes. Full of zest, wit and #drunksherlock moments, this film is a must-see (plus, it even has some real-life history in it).

If you enjoyed this film just as much as we did, we’ve got you covered with other recommendations to stream on Netflix that fall in a similar vein of Enola Holmes. So get your popcorn ready and make a selection from our list below, which is sure to impress the whole family.



1



Wondering about our heroine’s brother? This film will fill you in. Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s clever character and starring Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock and Jude Law as Watson, Sherlock Holmes follows the duo as they solve mysteries in late-19 century London. It’s a bit grittier than Enola Holmes but definitely worth the watch for more Sherlock. Stream Sherlock Holmes on Netflix





2



Some of the best parts of the Enola Holmes films are the wit and humor and this film has all of that, along with mystery. This reboot of the popular franchise follows inspector Jacques Clouseau (Steve Martin) as he attempts to solve a murder and theft case. Though it’s not British, look out for fun French accents that go way over the top (or “on top”; yes Beyoncé is in this). Stream The Pink Panther on Netflix





3



Looking for more adventure within the 19 century? The Mask of Zorro tells the story of crusader Zorro (Antonio Banderas) who helps to assist Don Diego de la Vega (Anthony Hopkins) attempt to find his daughter and avenge his wife’s death. There’s romance in this for fans of the Enola – Tewkesbury side plot and there’s also sword fighting, so you get a lot when you choose to watch this. Stream The Mask of Zorro on Netflix





4



Continuing with the jousting period pieces, A Knight’s Tale has it all: wit, ambition, and the theme of a hero attempting to prove themself. It also stars the late great Heath Ledger, along with Paul Bettany and Alan Tudyk. Stay for the action sequences, but leave with the killer soundtrack. Stream A Knight’s Tale on Netflix





5



If you liked the themes of friendship and girl power within Enola Holmes, you’ll love Ivy + Bean, about an unlikely pairing between two girls and the magic that unites them (there’s also the theme of running away, a common occurrence in Enola Holmes). Plus, if you like this, there are sequels already available to stream that the whole family will love. Stream Ivy + Bean on Netflix





6



In continuing with films about friendship, mystery, and female heroines, this animated film is a perfect one to watch. Directed by Henry Selick and Jordan Peele, Wendell & Wild tells the story of Kat, a teenager still reeling from the death of her parents in a fatal accident. When she meets two demons who promise to bring her parents back from the dead, she agrees and what results changes her town forever and reveals its many secrets. Of course there is so much more than that (including a brilliant sequence about the school to prison pipeline), so you’ll just have to see for yourself what makes this film so great. Stream Wendell & Wild on Netflix

