90 Day Fiancé Fan Spotting Of Russ & Paola Confirms Relationship Status

A 90 Day Fiancé fan spotted Paola Mayfield and her husband, Russ Mayfield, at Disneyland, which hints that their marriage is still going strong after 10 years of a dwindling relationship. The couple debuted in 90 Day Fiancé season 1 and got married towards the end of the season. Over the years, Paola and Russ have faced several issues in their marriage, which led them to take a break from each other in late 2021.





Fortunately, things are probably back to normal, as a fan recently met Paola and Russ at one of the Disney parks and posted a picture on Reddit. The Reddit post, shared by The_Chuckness88, stated, “Ran into Pao & Ross [sic] a couple weeks ago at Disney! They were super nice!.” The photo showed the couple standing close to each other with big smiles and relaxed expressions. They could be seen wearing casual clothes and sports shoes. Paola and Russ seemed to be hanging out at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

90 Day Fiancé Viewers React To Paola & Russ’ Photo

90 Day Fiance fans had mixed reactions after seeing the photo, but most were happy to see their relationship going strong. Redditor Colfrmb wrote, “She looks great in that hair color. Great photo op,” while wondering where Russ and Paola’s son, Axel, was. Another Redditor, stuntmandave126, commented, “Yayyy, they look happy,” and felt good that the TLC pair made their relationship work. Delfin_1980 talked about how the couple looked fit in the photo, adding, “I think Pao looks great here, Russ too!” A few 90 Day Fiancé fans mentioned that Pao looked absolutely “adorable” in the fan photo.

Paola and Russ’ latest picture makes 90 Day Fiancé viewers hopeful about their long-running marriage. Previously, many fans have felt that the couple was holding each other down from achieving good things in life. They believed that the two had a toxic relationship and that Paola was ruining her husband’s life by being controlling and pushy in the marriage. Many people also felt that Russ would be happier if he divorced his wife and concentrated on his own life. However, the duo’s new picture proves that the American man has decided to stay by Paola’s side regardless of their past problems.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans also find it hard to believe that the couple has been married for almost 10 years. At this point, it doesn’t seem like the two will ever break up, as they have found a perfect balance and formed a bond that can handle any ups and downs. Their latest rift in 2021 appeared to have made them even stronger than before. The fan photo shows Paola and Russ are making time for each other and their family. 90 Day Fiancé fans hope the couple will have an everlasting marriage.

Source: The_Chuckness88/Reddit