Ancaster Tennis Club’s dream of year-round play becomes reality with new air-supported bubble

Louise Mifsud, 8, practises her serve during the grand opening of the new tennis dome at the Ancaster Tennis Club Nov. 3.



As children hit tennis balls under the tutelage of instructors at the Ancaster Tennis Club enclosed in the long-awaited air-supported bubble, Michelle Burjaw said her father, Rick, would have heartily approved of the new facility.

“He would be overwhelmed and amazed at the new dome,” said Burjaw in an interview. “It would have exceeded his expectations.”

Club officials, members, and Tennis Canada representatives praised the club for fulfilling its vision and making the idea of constructing a new dome over its five tennis courts a reality during a Nov. 3 grand opening ceremony.

“Your vision is alive and well,” said Eva Harvaris, vice-president of participation and partnership with Tennis Canada.

Kerry Radigan, president of the Ancaster Tennis Club, said for the first time in the club’s history, there will be tennis played year-round.

“All of our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them,” said Radigan. “This club had the dream and courage to make a dome a reality.”

Mustapha Jamal, Ancaster Tennis Club director of operations, said the dome prompted the club to craft a new mission and vision “to be the most inclusive, progressive and sustainable” tennis club in southwestern Ontario.

“We are well on our way,” he said.

The $1.46-million dome, which opened the first week of October, will provide an estimated 525 hours per week of additional winter court hours in Ancaster from October to April. Hamilton and Rosedale tennis clubs already have year-round tennis.

The cost of the dome includes the foundation, which was installed this spring, construction of a storage building, lighting and utility upgrades.

The dome will be deflated and rolled up by volunteers in the spring to prepare for outdoor tennis play. Radigan said the club was unable to pay for a storage facility to keep the dome material on-site.

The Farley Group, based in Puslinch, a manufacturer of sports domes, installed the mechanical equipment along with the fabric.

Rogers this spring announced it was providing about $200,000 to the Ancaster Tennis Club through Tennis Canada as part of a $5.5-million Year-Round Community Courts Program to expand indoor tennis across the country. The 10-year agreement between Ancaster Tennis Club and Tennis Canada includes naming the court facility the Rogers Tennis Dome and be accessible to the public, especially to youth.

Hamilton was one of the first of four municipalities selected to receive funding from the tennis court program. The other communities are Markham, Ville De Waterloo, Quebec and Calgary.

Rick Burjaw first proposed building a dome over the courts in 2011, and never wavered in his endeavour to make that a reality. In an interview with the Ancaster News in 2016, he said a dome would boost membership and contribute to the local community.

Former club president, Mathieu Koevoets, took up the challenge to get the city on board to help fund the project after Burjaw. He told the city’s Future Fund members in 2019 that having a dome will provide thousands of hours of physical activity to the community.”

Burjaw, who was a member of the club for 17 years, and president for seven until his passing in 2018 after battling cancer, helped to co-ordinate the expansion of the Ancaster Tennis Club at its Lodor Street complex from three courts — which faced the wrong direction — to five courts beginning in 2009. Even at that time, Burjaw, an entrepreneur who founded Arlington Racquet Sports that co-owned five tennis clubs across the province, was talking about covering the proposed tennis courts with an air supported bubble dome.

Michelle Burjaw, who participated in the grand opening, said her dad worked hard to get people to play tennis.

“He did it because he wanted to, for the love of the sport. He just loved tennis.”

SHARE: