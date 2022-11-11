Arm technology is defining the future of computing: Record royalties highlight increasing diversity of products and market segment growth

November 11, 2022 — In Q2 FY22 Arm reported:

Total revenue $656m ; license revenue at $193m and record royalty revenue at $463m

; license revenue at $193m and record Arm partners shipped 7.5bn Arm-based chips , up 9% y-o-y The Arm ecosystem has now shipped 240bn Arm-based chips

, up 9% y-o-y Adjusted EBITDA at $326m; continued adjusted EBITDA margin of 50%

All market segments grew year-on-year Record royalty revenue for automotive line of business : ADAS adoption continues to drive more advanced computing in cars Record royalty revenue for IoT line of business : Increasing demand for Arm solutions that simplify and accelerate IoT development Ongoing adoption of Arm Neoverse : Major public cloud providers look to Arm to redefine what’s possible in cloud computing Increase in royalties for client (consumer tech) line of business, despite reduction in smartphone volumes for the same period: New mobile experiences powered by more Armv9-based 5G / premium smartphones

grew year-on-year Increased demand for Arm technology continues in growth markets with major design wins in infrastructure, automotive and the metaverse.

“Arm is defining the future of computing as adoption of our technology continues across all of the markets we serve, demonstrated by our strong licensing results and record royalty revenues this quarter. As we continue to diversify, our investment across all lines of business continues to pay off, with impressive growth in automotive and IoT in particular. With 240bn Arm-based chips shipped, there has never been a more exciting time for our business and our ecosystem as we continue to build the future on Arm.”

– Rene Haas, CEO, Arm

