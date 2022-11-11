As Florida’s veteran population changes, meet new needs | Editorial

Ask most Floridians to envision a typical military veteran and they’ll probably describe an older man, possibly wearing a ball cap embroidered with the details of his service. Ask them what that veteran needs, and the answer will likely involve access to health, disability, retirement and educational benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, along with mental health care and protection against homelessness for a small number of veterans who have “fallen through the cracks.”

Then ask them if those veterans deserve the support they’re getting — not just the government benefits, but the discounts, the recognition and the thanks of their fellow Americans — and the answer will be a resounding yes. Survey after survey reflects long-standing American sentiment: Service is a choice veterans made, sacrificing significant personal liberty and living with the ever-present threat of being sent halfway across the world to travel booby-trapped roads and the possibility that they might not make it home.

But Florida’s veteran population is far more diverse than many imagine. And it’s changing fast. In recent years, the nation largely focused on bidding farewell to nearly all the veterans who served during World War II , known as the “greatest generation.” Less attention has been paid to the fact that Korean and Vietnam War-era veterans are now their 70s, 80s and 90s. And while veterans of the Vietnam War make up the single largest group in Florida (at 35% of the state’s total population of veterans) more than half of Florida vets enlisted after Sept. 11, 2001.

There are other significant differences: Compared to their predecessors, post-9/11 veterans are twice as likely to have served in a combat zone. A comprehensive 2017 study by the Pew Research Institute found that more than one-third report symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, another significant increase from those whose service ended prior to 9/11. Half said they had difficulty adjusting to civilian life. Here’s the most staggering statistic: According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of 2018, 41% of the total population of post-9/11 veterans had reported a service-connected disability.

Beyond disability, other needs have changed as well. The number of women veterans has surged, though it’s still less than 12%. And in Florida, one in three veterans live in a household with at least one child — including Gov. Ron DeSantis,, who has three, and Rep. Michael Waltz of St. Augustine, who announced the birth of his son Armie in January.

“Childcare remains a big issue for some of the more remote bases ― especially in the Panhandle,” Waltz said through a spokesman Thursday. “For special operations and naval bases , service members are regularly deployed which can cause additional strain.” If Republicans take a majority in the House, Waltz said, he expects to be chairman of the Military Readiness Subcommittee, which has oversight of private run base housing ― and might give him some ideas for addressing housing needs of service members once their term is up.

Even if Democrats hang on to the House, Waltz ― a Green Beret who served multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa before shifting to high-ranking policy positions in the George W. Bush administratin ― is in a good position to remind national and state leaders of what working-age veterans need. Certainly, mental health care remains a priority, especially for those at risk of addiction, family violence and suicide. Most advocates agree that veterans are well-supported in regard to job training, but many struggle to access child care and affordable housing. Targeting more help toward these working-age veterans should take into account that many of them are forgoing home ownership (and some may never be able to afford it, even with VA home-loan advantages).

Expanding services to younger veterans could produce a massive dividend: As more veterans work toward their full potential, they boost the nation’s economic bottom line. They will be more likely to pursue further education, or explore entrepreneurship.

DeSantis and other state leaders should take this as a challenge: Make Florida the friendliest state for younger veterans, with a bank of benefits that meets their needs. And then use the lessons learned from them to explore ways to boost all Floridians toward greater prosperity.

Today, we owe all veterans our thanks. But the challenge of shifting to meet their needs should be a year-round priority for state and national leaders.

The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker, Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson and Viewpoints Editor Jay Reddick. Contact us at insight@orlandosentinel.com