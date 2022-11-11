ATP CEO: “Federer, Djokovic and Nadal’s farewell will not destroy tennis”

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP CEO, reiterated the need to make significant improvements to a model that has often ended up penalizing the protagonists of the ATP Tour. The no.1 of the Association of Tennis Professionals has decided to focus on one of the best companies engaged in the streaming distribution of films, television series and entertainment content via the Internet.

This is NETFLIX, which this year has followed the most important tournaments of the ATP Tour week after week to provide spectators with a more detailed picture of everything that happens on and off the playing courts. “For tennis we are in the midst of a turning point.

Because the time has come to monetize its popularity: it is unthinkable that the fourth sport in the world by number of fans has a 1.3% share of television rights. As taught by some great sports, from American basketball to Formula 1, the ability to build a premium offer allows us to expand the market by raising the quality of the experience offered: this is the only way we can capture and retain the attention of our billion fans.”

Gaudenzi: “The Big 3’s farewell will not destroy tennis”

One of the most recurring questions among professionals and broadcasters concerns the future of tennis after the farewell of the Big 3. Roger Federer said goodbye to this fantastic sport at the Laver Cup, playing the last match paired with Rafael Nadal.

The Mallorcan and Novak Djokovic still dream of making a difference and do not yet seem willing to talk about the future retirement. Gaudenzi said: “Does the exit of the Big 3 risk ruining the party? I don’t think so.

If we look back, the recent history of tennis has been marked by cycles and rivalries that have always known how to renew themselves. The product today is strong and will continue to be strong, I am thinking for example of our new phenomena, such as Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas or Jannik Sinner, and then women.”

We recall both Djokovic and Nadal should play the Australian Open 2023, despite there is still some doubts about Nole’s presence, linked on the vaccine issue.