Author Jenniffer Hudson Conners To Be Featured Speaker At Nov. 17 Genealogical Society Meeting – Ksst Radio

Jenniffer Hudson Conners at a booksigning in Winnsboro

Jenniffer Hudson Conners. is slated to give a “Veterans Day worthy presentation” during the next Hopkins County Genealogical Society meeting.

Based on her first novel, “In His Hands,” she will tell the story of Lily and Chu. As Lily closes her beloved grandmamma’s house, she finds a bundle of letters written by a pilot in the Vietnam War. The discovery of a long-lost uncle, MIA since 1972, leads her on a search to learn more about him and the answer to a prayer first uttered two generations before.

“In His Hands” book cover ” data-medium-file=”https://www.ksstradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/In-His-Hands.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.ksstradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/In-His-Hands.jpg” loading=”lazy” alt=”” class=”wp-image-204904″ width=”243″ height=”320″/> “In His Hands” book cover

The author will deliver her talk in person at the 7 p.m. Nov. 17 HCGS meeting in the library, 611 North Davis St., Sulphur Springs.

Those who live too far from Sulphur Springs to drive to the meeting can join in via Zoom! Register in advance for this meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAud-ioqzwiE9Jk-BhaPxjdSvqxLKbjhg7k. A confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent upon completion of registration.