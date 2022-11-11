Autumn Nations Series: Finn Russell one of three changes made by Scotland for New Zealand clash







Finn Russell will return for Scotland this weekend

Finn Russell is set to earn his 64th cap for Scotland against New Zealand on Sunday after being recalled to the squad ahead for the Autumn Nations Series.

He marks one of three changes to the side that defeated Fiji having originally been omitted from the squad and not feature for Scotland since the Six Nations.

The Racing 92 playmaker was recalled this week following injury to Adam Hastings and comes in to start at number 10 ahead of Blair Kinghorn.

He is joined by Fraser Brown, who replaces George Turner, and Sione Tuipulotu, who comes in for Cameron Redpath, in Gregor Townsend’s group.

Scotland began their autumn internationals with a 16-15 defeat to Australia before hitting back with a 28-12 victory against Fiji.

WP Nel is due to earn his 50th gap from the bench after making his debut against in 2016.

Scotland squad:

Team: 15 Stuart Hogg; 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Chris Harris (vice-captain), 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Duhan van der Merwe; 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Fraser Brown, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Richie Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist (vice-captain), 6 Jamie Ritchie (captain), 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 WP Nel, 19 Jonny Gray, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Ben White, 22 Blair Kinghorn, 23 Mark Bennett.

All Blacks name uncapped winger Telea in starting XV

Winger Mark Telea will make his New Zealand debut on Sunday after being named in the starting line-up to take on Scotland at Murrayfield.

Mark Telea will make his debut for New Zealand on Sunday

All Blacks coach Ian Foster again tinkered with his selection with three changes in the forward pack and six switches in the backline for Sunday’s game, their third on tour after beating both Japan and Wales.

Auckland Blues back Telea, 25, has been a squad member since coming in as Covid-19 cover during the Rugby Championship and now gets a first cap on the right wing.

Beauden Barrett has been switched from full-back to fly-half in place of Richie Mo’unga, who kicked 11 points in last Saturday’s dominant 55-23 win over Wales in Cardiff, with brother Jordie Barrett moving from centre to full-back.

David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown start after both being used as replacements in the last two Tests, while Finlay Christie will win a third cap at scrum-half playing against the country of his birth.

In the forward pack, Samisoni Taukeiaho comes in at hooker, Nepo Laulala at tight-head prop and Akira Ioane at blindside flanker. The new faces in the replacements are loose-head prop George Bower, scrum-half TJ Perenara and utility back Stephen Perofeta.

Team: 15 Jordie Barrett; 14 Mark Telea, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke; 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Finlay Christie; 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Same Whitelock (captain), 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Akira Ioane, 7 Dalton Papalii, 8 Ardie Savea.

Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 George Bower, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tuou Vaai, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Stephen Perofeta, 23 Rieko Ione.