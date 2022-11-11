AWS Launches New Cloud Computing Region in Switzerland

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the launch of a new cloud computing region in Switzerland. The Europe AWS region will enable the company to create 2,500 full-time jobs annually in various industries such as engineering, telecommunications, facility maintenance, and construction through 2036.

According to AWS, the new cloud region in the beautiful city of Zurich consists of three availability zones. The data centers in each availability zone have access to independent power, physical security, a cooling mechanism, and a connection to a low-latency network. These availability zones should provide better fault tolerance to ensure minimal service interruption for high-availability applications.

AWS plans to invest $5.9 billion into the local economy through 2036. The 15-year investment plan will help to drive local cloud adoption and add $16.3 billion to the Swiss GDP. This investment will support the construction of data centers, operational expenses, purchases, and more.

“With the new AWS Europe (Zurich) Region, we have seven AWS Regions and 21 Availability Zones across Europe in Frankfurt, Ireland, London, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, and now Zurich. This is a continuation of our investment to support customers of all kinds, help startups scale and grow, enable technical skills development, and help organizations create cloud-powered applications that reinvent services for end users,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Infrastructure Services at AWS.

AWS continues to dominate the cloud computing space

The cloud service provider has worked with large and small local companies, startups, and public sector organizations to drive innovation in the region. These include Buildigo, Clariant, Edgelab, FemTec Health (formerly AVA), ANYbotics, Swiss Post, and AI Center at Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich (ETH Zürich).

AWS continues to dominate the global cloud computing market and currently operates in 28 geographic regions worldwide. The move will further expand the company’s large footprint, with seven new cloud regions launching in Australia, Israel, Canada, India, New Zealand, Spain, and Thailand.