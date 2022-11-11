Baseball Adds 10 New Players On National Signing Day – Eastern Illinois University Athletics

Tweet #LOYALandTRUE

CHARLESTON, Ill. – Eastern Illinois’ baseball added ten new members to the 2023-24 class yesterday during the fall National Signing Day. Head coach Jason Anderson added the following players: Wyatt Brown, Joe Richardson, Bryce Riggs, Ryan Quinian, Maksymillian Pierga, Slater Wilcox, Zane Timon, Anthony Solis, Lukas Touma, and Brayson Shew.

“We are very excited about the 2023 class that we have brought in at this point. Pitching has been a major focus with this group. We feel like we have brought in the pieces that will allow us to compete at a high level for both the short and long term. Our staff has done a nice job in not only finding talent on the field, but also finding players that will fit very well into the culture that we have established at Eastern Illinois. We have benefited from a very experienced team the last few years and felt like the timing was right to bring in some talented young players,” said Anderson.

Wyatt Brown

Wyatt Brown grew up in St. Louis, Mo. and played high school baseball at Affton High. A 6’4″ right-handed pitcher, Brown played travel ball for the STL Recruits. According to PBR, Brown was ranked the 53rd overall player out of Missouri.

“Wyatt was the very first commit in this class. His father is an EIU alum and we fell in love with what we saw in him at an early age in high school. He will have a chance to impact the program with a strong mix of pitches and very high upside. It is exciting that we are finally going to be able to get him on campus and get to work next fall.”

Joe Richardson

A 6’1″ left-handed pitcher from Lake Forest, Ill., Joe Richardson attended Stevenson High School. Richardson played for MVP Elite during the travel baseball season.

“Joe was a guy that really impressed us at our summer showcase as a talented left handed pitcher. He has a tremendous attitude and a great frame to go along with a very good fastball/breaking ball combination. He is a great fit for our staff and our team both on and off the field.”

Bryce Riggs

Coming from Noblesville High School in Cicero, Ind., Bryce Riggs is a 5’11” right-handed pitcher. Riggs was part of the Indiana Bulls travel organization. Riggs was slated as the 17th overall player in Indiana according to PBR.

“Bryce comes from a tremendous pedigree as his father is a former pro player. His is still relatively new to pitching but has a great fastball and a very effective breaking ball. He also comes from a top travel program in the Indianapolis Bulls. He will have a chance to do some big things at the college level as he gets more familiar on the mound.”

Ryan Quinian

Ryan Quinian joins the Eastern Illinois team from Huntley, Ill. after playing his high school ball at Huntley High School. Quinian, a 5’11” midfielder, was part of the GRB Illinois travel team. He was ranked as the number one second baseman in the state of Illinois by PBR.

“We spent the majority of the summer looking at pitchers but Ryan was a guy that kept catching our attention. We wanted to stay athletic on the field while looking for left-handed bats. He offers both in a big way. As he develops, we believe he will have a major impact in our conference.”

Maksymillian Pierga

The tallest member of the 2023 recruiting class, 6’5″ Maksymillian Pierga comes from Barrington, Ill. and Barrington High. Pierga was part of the Canes Illinois Gold travel team.

“Max is another player that we had the chance to see at our summer showcase after several referrals from his coaches. He has a big arm and a tremendous amount of upside. It is going to be fun to be a part of his progress throughout his time in Champaign.”

Slater Wilcox

Another right-handed pitcher for the Panthers, Slater Wilcox comes from Goodfield, Ill. where he attended Eureka High School. Wilcox also played travel baseball with the Illinois Steel.

“Slater is another guy that we noticed throughout the summer and really started to like as we followed his development. He is very competitive and brings a very good slider to the mound. I believe his size, athleticism and strong work ethic will lead to success at our level.”

Zane Timon

A jack of all trades, Zane Timon comes into the Eastern Illinois program as a catcher and a right-handed pitcher. Coming in at 6’0″, Timon played at Mascoutah High in Mascoutah, Ill. while also playing for the Gateway Bruins as a travel team. He was ranked the 55th overall player in Illinois by PBR.

“We saw Zane for the first time at the Illinois State Games. He is a phenomenal athlete with a tremendous arm. He is a very successful high school quarterback that will bring a big arm and a competitive mindset behind the plate to go along with an explosive swing.”

Anthony Solis

From Beach Park, Ill. Anthony Solis played baseball at Waukegan High School where he was ranked the 77th best player in the state of Illinois by PBR. A right-handed pitcher, Solis played from Prime Athletics as a travel team.

“Anthony is one of the big time arms that we were focused on throughout the summer. We were looking for guys that could come in and develop right away. He has a great fastball with movement that pairs very well with a tight slider. I am excited to see what the future holds for him.”

Lukas Touma

The only foreign born player on the list, Lukas Touma comes from Whitby, Ontario, Canada. Last season he played for junior college Three Rivers CC. Threw in 9.2 innings and posted a 6.52 ERA for USC-Upstate. At 6’1″, Touma is a right-handed pitcher.

“Lukas is an impressive arm that comes to us from Three Rivers and is a native of Canada. We really enjoyed his visit and felt like he was a fit immediately. He already has D1 experience and possesses a big time arm. I expect big things out of him when he gets on campus as he has the ability to lead a staff.”

Brayson Shew

Finally, Brayson Shew is the final recruit for this incoming Eastern Illinois class. From Toledo, Ill., Shew played last season at John A. Logan, a junior college. A 6’4″ right-handed pitcher, he threw 16.0 innings last season as a freshman with 20 strikeouts and a 3.38 ERA.

“Brayson is a local guy that I have had my eye on since high school. He was a major focus throughout the recruiting cycle and we are very excited to have him. He is a large frame that can run his fastball into the 90’s. He comes from a great junior college program as well in John A Logan. He should be next in line as one of the great local pitchers to come through the program.”

The Panthers will begin their 2023 season on Feb.17 as they travel to Florida A&M.