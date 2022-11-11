Batman star Kevin Conroy dies aged 66 as co-stars pay tribute

“And then finally, one of Kevin and me in front of the huge audiences we used to get when we did our panels. RIP, friend.”

Kevin first voiced Bruce Wayne and his dark alter-ego Warner Bros 1992 television series Batman: The Animated Series.

Due to the popularity of his performance as Batman, he continued to voice The Dark Knight in several other animated shows, movies and video games throughout the 90s.

Conroy’s Batman credits included Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman Beyond, Static Shock, Justice League. Justice League Unlimited, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Batman and Harley Quinn, and Justice League vs. the Fatal Five, among others.