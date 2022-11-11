Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Has Died

Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for several generations of fans, has passed away at the age of 66. Conroy’s death was first reported by Diane Pershing, who played Poison Ivy in Batman: The Animated Series, and Warner Bros. Animation officially confirmed the news today.

Conroy rose to fame as the voice of the caped crusader in the 1990s Batman animated series, a role that he would go on to reprise across several DC Universe cartoons, films, and video games over the decades. Considered to be the definitive Batman voice actor, Conroy’s take on the dark knight also featured in films such as Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Justice League, and Rocksteady’s groundbreaking Arkham trilogy of video games.

Kevin Conroy

“Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing–he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries,” casting director Andrea Romano said in a Warner Bros. press release. “Kevin’s warm heart, delightfully deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever.”

Tributes have begun pouring in, as comic book artists, writers, and other voice actors who shared a recording booth with the legend have all begun sharing stories of Conroy’s warmth and compassion.

Bruce imagined him, Andrea found him and, once found, Kevin kicked the door open for all of us to bring to you the amazing characters of DCAU.

Kevin, my friend, my colleague, my hero. We will all miss you terribly. You are a singular soul. Thank you. Now rest #Batman #KevinConroy pic.twitter.com/yrNC8Mfjnt — Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) November 11, 2022