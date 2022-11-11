Battlefield 2042 will go free to play for a week to start Season 3

The Battlefield-curious will have a chance to play Battlefield 2042 free next month. The FPS game is gearing up for the launch of Season 3 (probably coming in the last week of November), and Steam players can try it out for free from December 1-5.

It’s coming up on a year since Battlefield 2042’s rocky launch, and a lot has changed in that time. Season 3 will introduce additional changes, including further alterations to the controversial Battlefield 2042 specialist system that shifts back toward the class system familiar from Battlefield games in the past. The new season will also be adding a new map, as well as reworks to both Manifest and Breakaway.

Xbox and PlayStation owners will also get free access periods in December, and Battlefield 2042 will also become available to EA Play members and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in the near future.

EA and DICE say they’ll have more information about Season 3 in an update coming soon. While more weapons are on the way, our guide to the best Battlefield 2042 weapons will help you customise your loadout for maximum impact in the meantime.