Beatles superfan finds John Lennon’s face in a pint of beer



You may say Lee Baker is a dreamer… (Picture: Kennedy News and Media)

A Beatles superfan has been treated to a birthday surprise by none other than John Lennon – after the singer was seemingly reincarnated in a pint glass.

Lee Baker, 51, had come together with friends in Liverpool to celebrate his special day.

The group toured various city landmarks before settling down for a drink on Matthew Street – the home of the Cavern Club where The Fab Four played early in their career.

After glancing down at his pint glass, Lee twisted his head and shouted to friends to take a look.

John Lennon’s face seemingly stared back at the group of pals from his pint glass.

A striking image of the boozy lookalike shows a clearly-defined head, eyes and a mop of hair among the drink’s froth.

Rather than let it be, Lee took a snap of the find and posted it on social media – where it was soon shared widely.

The train driver, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, said: ‘When I saw John Lennon’s face in my mate’s pint it was a bit spooky, it felt like a sign.



The pint revealed a clearly-defined head, eyes and a mop of hair (Picture: Kennedy News and Media)

‘It also made us laugh for ages, it’s been a joke between us ever since.

‘I was minding my own business and just glanced down and happened to see it.

‘It was from before his bearded era in the 70s when he was more clean cut.

‘The fact it was a Beatles weekend made the image in the pint even more poignant.’



Lee and his friends were convinced the late singer was ‘with them’ in some way (Picture: Rowland Scherman/Getty Images)

The dad-of-two had travelled to the birthplace of The Beatles with his 45-year-old teaching assistant wife Julie Baker and two other pals for the weekend.

The quartet took in the sights and sounds of the city, visiting the childhood homes of both Paul McCartney and John Lennon, Penny Lane, Strawberry Field, and also the legendary Cavern Club.

Lee said: ‘I’ve always been a Beatles fanatic. I grew up in the 70s and my mum and dad were huge Beatles fans too, it was the music I grew up listening to.

‘John Lennon is my favourite Beatle. I like the fact that he was a little bit off the cuff, a genius, he was quite angry at times, he was outspoken – he sent back his MBE to the queen.



Lee has vowed to look out for other Beatles in his drinks (Picture: Kennedy News and Media)

‘He was the leader, he was just the main man. I know Paul McCartney was equally as talented but John had the charisma that Paul lacked.’

Lee, whose favourite hits includes Here Comes The Sun, A Day in the Life and Revolution, said it’s the only famous face he’s spotted in a drink.

Lee said: ‘Unfortunately I’ve not seen any other famous faces in a pint before or since.

‘I’ll definitely keep an eye out in future in case anyone else makes an appearance.’

