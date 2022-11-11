Beatrice and Eugenie don coats – but one sister’s dress is ‘too short’

Princess Beatrice, 34, and her younger sister Princess Eugenie, 32, visited the Royal British Legion Industries charity earlier this week on a royal engagement. For this event, the two sisters wore similar winter coats, but one Princess’ dress was “too short” according to royal fans.

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram saying: “It was such an honour to visit @rblicharity with my sister earlier this week. The charity provides vital care, welfare and employment services to Armed Forces veterans across the UK.

“We met incredible veterans who have completed RBLI’s #Lifeworks employability programme. It was wonderful to see the programme in action at the charity’s social enterprise factory which provides meaningful employment to veterans.

“We also visited the assisted living facility, Queen Elizabeth Court, to meet some of the lovely residents who call it home; many of whom have served our country with distinction. I also met Vi, who told me she served with my late Grandmother, which brought me such pride.

“This Armistice Day we remember and pay tribute to the Fallen, the inspiring veterans and those currently serving in the Armed Forces across the world.”

