Beatrice and Eugenie don coats – but one sister’s dress is ‘too short’

Princess Beatrice, 34, and her younger sister Princess Eugenie, 32, visited the Royal British Legion Industries charity earlier this week on a royal engagement. For this event, the two sisters wore similar winter coats, but one Princess’ dress was “too short” according to royal fans.
Princess Eugenie took to Instagram saying: “It was such an honour to visit @rblicharity with my sister earlier this week. The charity provides vital care, welfare and employment services to Armed Forces veterans across the UK.
“We met incredible veterans who have completed RBLI’s #Lifeworks employability programme. It was wonderful to see the programme in action at the charity’s social enterprise factory which provides meaningful employment to veterans.
“We also visited the assisted living facility, Queen Elizabeth Court, to meet some of the lovely residents who call it home; many of whom have served our country with distinction. I also met Vi, who told me she served with my late Grandmother, which brought me such pride.
“This Armistice Day we remember and pay tribute to the Fallen, the inspiring veterans and those currently serving in the Armed Forces across the world.”
What did Eugenie wear?
The royal Princess opted for her Maje Paris “Galaxy Long Line Coat in Green”, that Eugenie has owned since 2019.
According to its description, this garment has: “Exposed button fastening at front, peak lapels, long sleeves, brushed finish, jet pockets at front, and is partially lined”.
Unfortunately, the product is no longer in stock so it is unclear how much it cost Princess Eugenie back in 2019.
Underneath she wore a “Dobby Dress in Belize Print” by the brand This Is Whistles, which she has owned as far back as 2017.
“This silk mix dress is ideal for day or night – just swap your sneakers for a pair of strappy heels,” according to its description.
“The long sleeve design features a pretty floral print, a fit and flare shape and a high neck.”
This dress is also no longer in stock, just like Eugenie’s designer coat. Interestingly royal fan @mydocuments_ said: “Eugenie’s dresses are always about two inches too short.”
For footwear, she opted for her Aquazzura “Brera Knee-High Black Leather Boots” which she wore a few weeks ago to visit Trafalgar Square.
She has also owned these designer boots with a block heel since 2018, therefore they too are no longer in stock.
According to their description: “Aquazzura ‘Brera’ boots are crafted from smooth leather. Set on a chunky block heel, this pair is lined with a cushioned insole to take you effortlessly from day to night.”
What did Princess Beatrice wear?
Similarly to her younger sister, Beatrice also wore a woolly winter coat that she has owned since at least 2018.
Beatrice was spotted wearing the knee-length blue coat with six buttons and a matching belt just before her sister’s wedding four years ago.
Fans at the time assumed she selected a blue coat purposefully to act as Eugenie’s “something blue” for her wedding day. It is unclear who designed the garment, but it looks as if it could be a wool coat designed by Ivy and Oak.
Royal fan @carilgastwirth wrote on Instagram: “What a special moment for the Princesses to share together. Her late Majesty would be so proud.” Similarly, @_bruna885 added: “Beatrice and Eugenie are so adorable.” One other fan, @ca.terina6882 commented: “Beautiful.”
Princess Beatrice’s outfit was popular among fans, with @mollers26 saying: “I love your sister’s coat,” underneath Eugenie’s Instagram post about the royal engagement.
