Behind The Scenes: Turin Media Day | ATP Tour | Tennis


As the season’s best eight players gear up for the prestigious Nitto ATP Finals, the competitors spoke to the media and interacted with fans at Turin’s Gallerie d’Italia on Friday.

ATPTour.com goes behind-the-scenes to look at some of the fun ahead of the season finale, which begins Sunday.

Behind The Scenes: Turin Media Day | ATP Tour | TennisNovak Djokovic greets fans at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals media day.” />

Behind The Scenes: Turin Media Day | ATP Tour | TennisStefanos Tsitsipas in Turin, Italy ahead of the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals.” />

Behind The Scenes: Turin Media Day | ATP Tour | TennisRafael Nadal having fun ahead of the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals.” />

Behind The Scenes: Turin Media Day | ATP Tour | TennisDaniil Medvedev interacting with the fans at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals media day.” /> 

Behind The Scenes: Turin Media Day | ATP Tour | TennisAndrey Rublev at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals media day.” />

Behind The Scenes: Turin Media Day | ATP Tour | TennisTaylor Fritz in Turin, Italy for the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals.” />

Behind The Scenes: Turin Media Day | ATP Tour | TennisFelix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals media day.” />

Behind The Scenes: Turin Media Day | ATP Tour | TennisCasper Ruud speaks to the media ahead of the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals.” />

Behind The Scenes: Turin Media Day | ATP Tour | TennisRafael Nadal at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals media day.” />

Behind The Scenes: Turin Media Day | ATP Tour | TennisTaylor Fritz at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals media days.” />

Behind The Scenes: Turin Media Day | ATP Tour | TennisNovak Djokovic enjoying the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals media day.” />

Behind The Scenes: Turin Media Day | ATP Tour | TennisCasper Ruud greets fans at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals media day.” />

