Beleaguered tech stocks rocket higher after consumer price index shows inflation easing


Tech stocks rocketed higher Thursday after the consumer price index showed signs of easing inflation. Stocks in the cloud computing, e-commerce and payments sectors showed particular strength, but the rally lifted nearly every tech company significantly.

Shares of game engine Unity rose 29.4%, fintech companies like Block and Coinbase spiked 17.8% and 10.7%, respectively, cloud and software companies like Atlassian and Snowflake were up more than 15% and e-commerce firms like Amazon, Coupang, Etsy and Shopify were all up at least 12%, with Coupang up 22.6%.

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund, a basket of cloud software stocks, had its best day on record on Thursday, surging 13.3%. It’s still down 50% for the year.

The moves were higher than the overall market. The S&P 500 was up 5.5% Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.4%.

The market rally followed the news that consumer prices rose less than expected, just 0.4%, in October. The news comes at a key time as shoppers gear up to buy gifts for the holiday season.

