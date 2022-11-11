Best Black Friday Monitor Deals – Early Discounts On Gaming Monitors

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

Big ticket tech products, such as PC monitors, are typically some of the most popular deals during Black Friday each year. Considering many people use a monitor (gaming or otherwise) every single day, it’s an important purchase that will likely be a mainstay in your setup for years. Ahead of Black Friday 2022, we’ve rounded up the best monitor deals available now. Our list includes productivity monitors as well as gaming monitors that will be of particular interest to PC gamers. Though multiple retailers are offering early Black Friday monitor deals, we still expect a bunch more deals to go live over the next week or so.

The gaming monitors on this list have superb color ranges, lightning-fast refresh rates, gaming specific modes, FreeSync/G-Sync tech to mitigate screen tearing, and stellar response times. This list also includes budget-friendly monitors that aren’t necessarily for gaming, ultrawide monitors, and curved displays.

As you’ll notice, none of the monitors we’ve included are more than a few hundred bucks, and you’re often saving over $100 on your purchase by grabbing one of these.

Some of the standouts in this roundup include the LG UltraGear QHD that can provide responsive gaming, the very wide majesty of the Samsung WQHD ultrawide monitor, and the attractively affordable Acer Nitro XF243Y.

Make sure to check back in the coming days and weeks, as we expect many more great monitor deals to become available closer to Black Friday 2022.