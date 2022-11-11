Best LAPA loadout for CoD Mobile Season 10

With Season 10 officially here for CoD: Mobile, many are wondering what the best loadout is for the new LAPA SMG. Here are the best attachments, Perks, and Equipment to use for the LAPA in CoD: Mobile.





CoD: Mobile Season 10 has officially arrived, and while some are looking forward to the arrival of football stars Messi, Neymar, and Pogba as Operators, who will also be available in MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, others are excited about the new LAPA SMG.

The weapon is a full-auto submachine gun that was first seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The weapon acts as a great, close-range weapon with low recoil, and it’s highly effective in CoD: Mobile.

That said, here’s our best LAPA loadout for CoD: Mobile, including the best attachments, Perks, and Equipment to use.

Best CoD Mobile LAPA loadout attachments

Barrel: 8.6″ Extended Barrel

8.6″ Extended Barrel Laser: 5mW Combat Laser

5mW Combat Laser Rear Grip: Rustle Grip Tape

Rustle Grip Tape Ammunition: Large Extended Mag B

Large Extended Mag B Perk: Wild Hip Fire

For the LAPA in CoD: Mobile, we’ve decided to go with the 8.6″ Extended Barrel to increase the weapon’s effectiveness at range, so that you can also take on mid-range fights as well as close-range ones.

We’ve also honed in on the weapon’s hip-fire potential, using the 5mW Combat Laser and Wild Hip Fire Perk to increase hip-fire spread and accuracy while jumping and sliding.

In order to further increase the speed at which players can the first shot off with the LAPA, we’ve gone with the Rustle Grip Tape to decrease aim

down sight times and also the Large Extended Mag B to sustain fire.

Best CoD Mobile LAPA Perks & Equipment

Red Perk: Lightweight

Lightweight Green Perk: Vulture

Vulture Blue Perk: Dead Silence

Dead Silence Lethal Equipment: Sticky Grenade

Sticky Grenade Tactical Equipment: Concussion Grenade

As for Perks, you’ll want to run Lightweight and Dead Silence so that you can stay stealthy, fast, and mobile with the LAPA, as well as Vulture to gain ammo back from your kills.

For your Equipment, you can’t go wrong with a Sticky Grenade, which, if you’re accurate, is a guaranteed kill, and a Concussion Grenade will help you flush enemies out of buildings and positions of power.

How to unlock LAPA in CoD Mobile

In order to unlock the LAPA in CoD: Mobile for free, players will need to reach Tier 21 of the Season 10 Battle Pass.

In order to rank up and unlock the LAPA fast, we recommend completing challenges and matches to gain as much XP as possible.

Best alternatives to Krig 6 in CoD Mobile

If you’re looking for something similar or a weapon to use until you unlock the LAPA, some great alternatives include the MAC-10, which is another great close-range SMG, or the Krig 6 if you are looking for something with more range.

Image Credits: Activision