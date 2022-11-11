The best Warzone 2 SMGs are a versatile group of weapons, able to fill in as a solid secondary when paired with one of the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles, or as a primary if you’re the type of player who enjoys getting up close and personal. The best Warzone 2 SMG is currently the Fennec 45. This is thanks to its absurd rate of fire, meaning you’ll never be caught short when an enemy is near. For when you want to extend the range of your SMG, there’s the FSS Hurricane, perfect when coupled with a long-range option like the best Warzone 2 RAAL MG loadout.

The best Warzone 2 SMGs

These are the best SMGs in Warzone 2:

Fennec 45

MP5 (Lachmann Sub)

MX9

Vaznev-9K

FSS Hurricane

Minibak

PDSW 528

VEL 46

BAS-P

Fennec 45

The Fennec offers the highest rate of fire in the SMG class, to the point that you’ll be emptying the clip before you know it. Devastating in close-range encounters, we have the best Warzone 2 Fennec 45 loadout here so you can get the most out of this extremely deadly SMG.

MP5 (Lachmann Sub)

A true all-rounder, the MP5 can be outfitted for close combat, or stabilised for mid-range engagements. Depending on the direction you go with the attachments, the MP5 can either function as a primary or a secondary weapon, and we have the best Warzone 2 MP5 Lachmann Sub loadout here if you’re looking for ideas on how to kit out your SMG.

MX9

The MX9 is very similar to the AUG, both in looks and in the way it handles. Because of its controllable recoil, the MX9 can be used as a mid-range option, with barely any kickback once you start firing. You’ll have no trouble engaging your enemies before they get close, especially with a clear optic like the Slimline Pro.

Vaznev-9K

The Vaznev-9K is the hardest-hitting SMG, but with that comes wild recoil and a distinct lack of range. You’ll be able to take down enemies quickly with this SMG, provided you can get your shots on target. Utilising our best Warzone 2 Vaznev-9K loadout ensures you can take advantage of the SMG’s high damage output.

FSS Hurricane

Finding itself somewhere between an SMG and one of the best Warzone 2 best assault rifles, the FSS Hurricane pushes the damage range of the SMG class further than most of the others in this guide, making it perfect to pair alongside a weapon with extreme range. For the most efficient attachment setup, make sure to check out the best Warzone 2 FSS Hurricane loadout.

Minibak

A huge default magazine size sets the Minibak apart from its competitors, as you’ll be able to sustain fire for much longer, and not having to waste an attachment on improving capacity means you can concentrate on lowering its recoil.

PDSW 528

The PDSW 528, or the P90 as you may know it, is a lightweight and highly accurate SMG. Its utility makes it the perfect accompaniment to a sniper rifle, as this SMG can handle things at close to mid range once your long range option goes out the window. We have the best Warzone 2 PDSW 528 loadout here for the attachments you should be running.

VEL 46

The VEL 46, or the MP7, is a reliable SMG for firefights pushing the mid range. Its high mobility, coupled with one of the best rates of fire in the SMG class makes it ideal to equip as a secondary weapon. For the ideal attachments, we have the best Warzone 2 VEL 46 loadout here.

BAS-P

Coming in the Warzone 2 season 1 battle pass, the BAS-P offers a high rate of fire and high damage in close-range firefights. Its subsonic ammunition keeps the death skulls of your enemy off the minimap, so you can keep your position concealed. To get your hands on the new SMG, here’s how to unlock the BAS-P.

There you have the best Warzone 2 SMGs, a versatile group of weapons that are a key part of many of the best Warzone 2 loadout drops. It’s always good to have a plan B when entering the new Warzone 2 map, with these weapons being the ideal partner for a primary with extreme range.