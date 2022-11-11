Biden names pick for new IRS head as agency plans for $80 billion funding, wrestles with backlog

Biden’s nomination comes at a critical time for the agency. After another difficult filing season, the IRS is still wrestling with a backlog. As of Nov. 4, there were 4.2 million unprocessed individual returns received this year, according to the agency.

“I look at the numbers and see millions of taxpayers that are still waiting for their returns to be processed,” wrote National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins in a blog post Thursday. “Tax refunds are a lifeline for some taxpayers and important for almost all.”

Mark Everson, a former IRS commissioner and current vice chairman at Alliantgroup, said it’s a “challenging assignment,” and hopes for a swift confirmation from Congress.

“They need to get somebody in place promptly because the services are still inadequate, there are major questions on data security and the filing season is fast approaching,” said Everson, who served the agency under President George W. Bush.