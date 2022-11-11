Billie Eilish Says The Beatles Are ‘95%’ Responsible for Her Love of Music

The Beatles have influenced many music artists, including musicians of the modern generation. The group’s iconic songs and distinct sound has made their music appealing to the masses for over 60 years. Billie Eilish is one of the latest and greatest in the music industry, and she credits The Beatles as being “95%” responsible for her love of music.

Billie Eilish’s mother taught them songwriting with The Beatles

Billie Eilish | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In an interview with Variety, Eilish and her brother, Finneas, discussed their partnership and how they write songs together. Speaking with their mother, Maggie Baird, she explained that both Eilish and Finneas took a songwriting class taught by their mother when they were 12. Baird, an actor and songwriter, used songs by The Beatles to break down the pieces of a song.

“I always say it was actually the Beatles who taught them to write songs,” Baird said. “Because the class was for kids, I had to simplify it: ‘Here’s ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand,” let’s give these pieces of the song a name.’ The class was just an hour a week for 10 weeks or so — but Finneas was like [mimes ‘Eureka!’ moment], and in a few months, he formed a band. All I had to teach him was the basics, and he immediately got it — and the same with Billie.”

Billie Eilish says ‘95%’ of her love for music comes from The Beatles

The “Happier Than Ever” singer recently was a headliner at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival, alongside Kendrick Lamar and Sir Paul McCartney. In an interview with NME, Billie Eilish explained how she was raised by The Beatles and couldn’t believe she was headlining a festival with McCartney.

“My name next to theirs and being on the same level as them… it’s bonkers. I remember Kendrick headlined a festival I went to when I was 14, and I couldn’t believe he was headlining this small festival because he was so huge. And now I’m headlining the same festival as him and Paul McCartney… are you kidding me? The Beatles were what raised me. My love for music I feel 95 percent owes to the Beatles and Paul. It’s insane to think about.”

Eilish is currently on a path to becoming a superstar like The Beatles. She has dominated the charts with hits like “Bad Guy,” “Therefore I Am,” and “Lost Cause.” Eilish and her brother recently created the latest James Bond song, “No Time to Die,” an honor shared by McCartney, who made “Live and Let Die” in 1973.

Eilish names her favorite Beatles songs