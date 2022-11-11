Categories
Billie Eilish Says The Beatles Are ‘95%’ Responsible for Her Love of Music

The Beatles have influenced many music artists, including musicians of the modern generation. The group’s iconic songs and distinct sound has made their music appealing to the masses for over 60 years. Billie Eilish is one of the latest and greatest in the music industry, and she credits The Beatles as being “95%” responsible for her love of music. 

Billie Eilish’s mother taught them songwriting with The Beatles

Billie Eilish attends the Environmental Media Association awards Gala in Los Angeles, California
Billie Eilish | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In an interview with Variety, Eilish and her brother, Finneas, discussed their partnership and how they write songs together. Speaking with their mother, Maggie Baird, she explained that both Eilish and Finneas took a songwriting class taught by their mother when they were 12. Baird, an actor and songwriter, used songs by The Beatles to break down the pieces of a song.

