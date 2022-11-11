Black Friday 2022 Tech Deals Blog: Today’s 25 best deals on Apple, Samsung, Sony and more

Unwrapped Xmas present revealing tablet and other gifts Michael Blann / Getty Images



Thanksgiving 2022 is still two weeks away, but Black Friday 2022 is already here.

Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung, Target, Kohl’s and more are all holding early Black Friday sales right this very moment. There’s no need to wait to save on this year’s hottest tech: The best and most-crave worthy gadgets from Apple, Samsung, Amazon, JBL, Razer, Eero and other top brands are on sale now.

To help you keep track of all the best deals, we’ve started this Ultimate Black Friday Tech Deals Live Blog. It’s your one-stop source for all the best deals, whether you’re looking for a new pair of Apple AirPods for someone’s stocking or a new under-$100 Chromebook or under-$100 tablet to put under the Christmas tree. Take a look at our curated selection of deals below, or use the links to hop directly to each retailer’s tech deals.