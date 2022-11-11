Black veterans at Fairview Cemetery in Staunton, VA

“Show me your cemeteries, and I will tell you what kind of people you have.”— Benjamin Franklin

STAUNTON — Over the last year David Kane has been cleaning every government veteran tombstone (the white marble ones) in Fairview Cemetery in Staunton.

The work is part of a project that he and Steven Holloway, a digital librarian at James Madison University, have been focused on for over two years — documenting all of the African American cemeteries in Augusta County.

Kane owns American History Press, a publishing company, in town and has a huge interest in genealogy and history. He and Holloway teamed up and went around to all the cemeteries and took pictures of every tombstone they could. They now have a database of thousands of names.

While they were at Fairview Cemetery, they noticed that some of the tombstones were in terrible shape, especially the military stones.

“We couldn’t read the writing, and I felt like something should be done about this,” said Kane.

In order to preserve the stones, Kane contacted a group in Connecticut called Atlas Preservation, who sell cleaning supplies for cemeteries and tombstones and give courses throughout the United States. When they came to Virginia, he signed up. The course participants meet at a cemetery where they are taught how to clean gravestones, bring them back upright and repair them.

“The first thing I do is just clean it with water and a soft brush, and that takes off a lot of the mildew and the mold and all the black goop,” said Kane. “Then I go back and spray it with a solution of D2, which is kind of a biocide. I cut it by a half because it’s terribly expensive. I spray it down and leave it. Sometimes you’ll see almost immediate action, but other times it takes weeks or even months.”

In the end, he says, you have a really clean tombstone. “Some people use bleach and stuff like that, which is really not a good idea.”

Before taking on the project, Kane reached out to the Black churches in town to receive permission.

“They’re like, nobody’s ever volunteered to do this, so go for it. I explained to them what I was doing and how careful I was going to be.”

He’s also begun to reposition these stones with a tripod apparatus that he built, since many of them have either sunk into the earth or fallen over.

“Scared the heck out of me, the first time I did it. I’m lifting a 350-pound tombstone. But it really worked; it popped it right up.”

Kane cleaned about 60-70 military stones at Fairview Cemetery and wanted to share some of them with the community on Veterans Day.

