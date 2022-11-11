Categories
Black veterans at Fairview Cemetery in Staunton, VA


“Show me your cemeteries, and I will tell you what kind of people you have.”— Benjamin Franklin

STAUNTON — Over the last year David Kane has been cleaning every government veteran tombstone (the white marble ones) in Fairview Cemetery in Staunton.

The work is part of a project that he and Steven Holloway, a digital librarian at James Madison University, have been focused on for over two years — documenting all of the African American cemeteries in Augusta County.

Kane owns American History Press, a publishing company, in town and has a huge interest in genealogy and history. He and Holloway teamed up and went around to all the cemeteries and took pictures of every tombstone they could. They now have a database of thousands of names.



