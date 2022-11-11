Blackpool Christmas travel bid launched with hotel and panto packages





And festive fans facing their first Yuletide with the crippling cost-of-living crisis are snapping up the discounts as they try to enjoy some seasonal cheer amid the financial gloom.

But just like Blackpool’s world-famous Illuminations have in recent years extended their season by two extra months through to January – to attract more winter guests – now theatres and hotels are getting smarter to lure back their summer patrons. The Lancashire resort is already a hot ticket, with only this week Levelling Up Minister Michael Gove unveiling a £40 million cash boost, branding it “the biggest single regeneration project in Blackpool in all our lifetimes”. The money will be used to demolish aging parts of the town centre to pave the way for £300m of leisure developments, to transform the coastal town into the “Las Vegas of the North”. Mr Gove admitted this week: “Blackpool is on the up. We know the number of people visiting Blackpool has increased over the last couple of years. Behind London, it is the UK’s top tourist destination. Blackpool is a tourist mecca, a hospitality super town.” Now to help attract Christmas visitors, one deal thrilling theatre-goers is to enjoy a stay at the Pleasure Beach’s new four-star luxury hotel, and visit the Lancashire town’s blockbuster panto at The Globe. Nestled in the heart of the town’s famous South Shore, overlooking the Promenade, Boulevard – or simply BLVD – is the new, chic hotel primarily aimed for visitors to the amusement park on the Fylde coast.

This year’s Christmas family show in Blackpool is the timeless Cinderella – starring The Voice’s Kevin Simm, formerly of Liberty X and now fronting Wet, Wet, Wet. Also starring are stunning ITV weather presenter Emma Jesson as well as local Blackpool star Charlotte Dawson – the daughter of the late Les Dawson. Playing the role as the stepmother, Charlotte lets Cinderella’s home fall into disrepair while pampering her own selfishly spoiled daughters and forcing poor Cinderella to become a maid in her own home. All is not lost for Cinderella as with the help of her Fairy Godmother she meets a handsome Prince who can save her from the clutches of her evil step-family. Cinderella’s Executive Producer is Amanda Thompson OBE and the show is choreographed by Lynsey Brown. Now they have teamed up with BLVD to offer a series of special discount joint deals with packages including exclusive room rates, Christmas parties, show packages and more.

Other deals to bring Staycation Brits back to the seaside are the BLVD hotel’s signature restaurant – The Beachside – which will be serving up an array of festive meals throughout December. Seating up to 140 covers, guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner in a relaxed ambiance, which is complemented by beautiful décor and impeccable service. For guests looking to escape to the seaside this Christmas, prices start from £85 per adult for lunch on Christmas Day and £45 for its Boxing Day event. BLVD General Manager Klaus Spiekermann told the Daily Express: “We’re delighted to finally be rolling out our new and improved events packages across all areas of the hotel ahead of the Christmas season – it’s been a long time coming! “We’re confident that by diversifying our offering we’ll be able to cater to every kind of festive experience that guests might want to enjoy and can’t wait to ring in both Christmas Day and the New Year.” Blackpool Pleasure Beach was founded way back in 1896 by A. W. G. Bean and been family-owned and operated ever since – with the current managing director Amanda Thompson actually Bean’s great-granddaughter.

In 2003 the resort opened the four-star Big Blue Hotel which has become a must for visitors to relax after a day riding The Big One, The Big Dipper and the park’s latest adrenaline rollercoaster ride, Icon. Then The Big Blue’s success led them to open their second four-star hotel BLVD on the site of the former Star pub – and already boasting five stars and rave reviews on booking.com – with 10 suites and 120 rooms from just £110 per night. Cinderella the Pantomime runs on selected dates from Saturday 26th November until Saturday 24th December with tickets starting from £12 per person. To book, please call 0871 222 9090, or visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach. com/shows/cinderella-the- pantomime. Special schools packages are available. To book please contact our Groups Department on 0871 222 8787, or email groups@bpbltd.com For the BLVD hotel contact 0871 097 1114 or +44 (0)1253 336073 Email: reservations@blvdhotel.co.uk, or visit https://www.boulevardhotel.co. uk/ To make a booking you can also visit https://www.booking.com/hotel/ gb/boulevard.en-gb.html

