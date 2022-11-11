Blind woman and guide dog thrown out of Premier Inn





A disabled woman is taking legal action after she and her guide dog were kicked out of a Premier Inn because “she did not look blind”. Angharad Paget-Jones says she was discriminated against, bullied and had her privacy stripped away from her when staff forced their way into her hotel room in the middle of the night.

And the data analyst says what happened on Saturday has made her feel ashamed of her disability for the first time, and she is now scared of hotel stays. Staff at the hotel in Enfield, North London, did not have an issue when she checked in with her guide dog Tudor. But a couple of hours later, at around 10pm, her partner took the animal out wearing his guide dog lead, so he could still be identified as such, and they were stopped by staff on the way back. Her partner was asked for proof that Tudor was a guide dog and showed the staff his lead, adding that Ms Paget-Jones would give more proof in the morning if needed but it was late so she was asleep.

The 29-year-old said: “They wouldn’t drop it and came up to the room and ended up disturbing me as I was half asleep. “No one was telling me what was going on, I asked for a manager to help resolve the situation. “I closed the door for my own modesty as I was just in a t-shirt and underwear, but the staff continued to demand evidence Tudor was a guide dog. “A male security guard joined the hotel staff and I continued to ask for a manager so I could get dressed, but they continued to tell me to leave the hotel.” READ MORE: Kate dubbed ‘Children’s Princess’ after giving adorable boy her poppy

“The staff used a master key to open the door, barging in demanding proof Tudor was a guide dog, I showed them the yellow book which outlines a guide dog and Tudor’s harness has Guide Dogs branding on, but they said this wasn’t sufficient evidence and told us to leave. “My partner ended up called the police, but they did nothing, and we got thrown out. It was late at night on bonfire night, and I am scared of fireworks, it was terrifying to then be outside in the dark as a blind person in a place I didn’t know. “The staff were yelling at me, saying no dogs was the policy and that Tudor looked like a fake guide dog. I felt discriminated against, harassed and though my privacy had been invaded. “We ended up staying with my partner’s parents, but I ended up having a panic attack that night. Days later I’m still impacted walking down the street thinking about what happened to me.” DON’T MISS

It is not a legal requirement for owners of assistance dogs to have to provide ID. But Ms Paget-Jones, from Port Talbot, Wales, carries an ADUK identification booklet, which proves Tudor is a guide dog. Premier Inn policies state that registered assistance dogs are allowed in the hotels. Blanche Shackleton, Head of Policy, Public Affairs and Campaigns at Guide Dogs, said: “Guide dog owners deserve to be able to live their lives the way they want and feel confident, independent, and supported in the world. “The law is clear, and yet guide dog owners continue to experience access refusals, which are almost always illegal. “We are deeply concerned to hear Angharad’s account of her experience. Not only does this incident sound frightening in the moment, it also left her experiencing a panic attack later that evening.” A Premier Inn spokesperson said: “At Premier Inn we take the needs and equal treatment of all our guests extremely seriously and all team members receive disability awareness training to make sure our guests all get the same warm welcome and enjoy a great stay. “We were shocked and appalled to see the upsetting Twitter thread alleging that a guest was asked to leave one of our hotels in Enfield. “An urgent investigation is already underway with that site to find out exactly what’s happened and we’ve reached out to the Twitter user to fully understand the circumstances of what has taken place and apologise for the upset caused. Whilst we cannot comment on the outcome of specific investigations, we take a zero tolerance policy towards discrimination.”

