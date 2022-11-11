Blue Bloods fans distraught as new episode of CBS drama delayed

Fans of the multi-generational CBS procedural drama will be forced to wait another week for the upcoming episode of Blue Bloods. Many took to Twitter to share their rage as the series confirmed it wouldn’t return to screens in its usual slot.

Since Blue Bloods returned to screens for season 13 in October, fans have been treated to new episodes every week.

However, this trend came to an end as the show revealed it would go on a break before the release of its sixth episode, On Dangerous Ground.

Despite the delayed release date, many fans took to social media distraught the series wouldn’t return to screens.

This included @jmassaro921 who questioned the delay: “WHY.”

