Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying LIVE: Rain sets up exciting battle

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both have a strong chance of securing pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race and heavy rain could make it an entertaining session. Sergio Perez set the quickest time in FP1 but Charles Leclerc and Verstappen were hot on his tail. Carlos Sainz was fourth fastest, ahead of Hamilton and George Russell.

Drivers are qualifying today for a higher position on the grid for Saturday’s sprint race. The winner of the sprint can claim eight Championship points, with second place getting seven, third place receiving six and so on.

Ferrari and Mercedes are locked in a tense battle for second place in the Constructors’ Championship, with just 40 points separating them heading into the final two races of the season.

Martin Brundle believe it will be the Prancing Horse who win that fight.

“We have still got effectively three races to go so all it needs is a first corner shunt and all bets are off,” he said. “I would put my money on Ferrari still staying ahead at the end of the year.”

