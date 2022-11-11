‘Brilliant or offensive’ Shoppers divided over new Primark range





Shoppers at high street giant Primark have become divided over its new clothing range designed for “older women”. Primark’s new Menopause range starts at £7 and goes up to £12, and features 14 items.

Some of the items in the new range include: anti-chafing shorts, nightdresses, leggings, pyjamas, bralettes, camis, t-shirts and a slip dress, the Manchester Evening News reports. All of the clothes have been made from recycled nylon and recycled polyester. Primark has hailed it as ‘Anti-Flush technology’ and is purpose built for hot flushes and night sweats to help women experiencing the menopause to feel cooler. Menopause is typically something that happens between the ages of 44 and 55, in line with when your period stops due to lower hormone levels. Ever since its launch in September, shoppers have gone crazy for the new garments, labelling them ‘fantastic’. One person took to TikTok to show off the menopause t-shirt and wrote: “I don’t know if it’s brilliant or offensive.” Women were quick to jump to the defence of the collection in the comment section. One said: “Thank god the world is changing to accommodate us.”

Another added: “Menopause is part of life, anything that helps is welcome.” A third wrote: “My daughter bought me a nightie and it works have had no hot sweats and some lovely night sleeps which didn’t happen before…” A fourth chimed in: “it’s fantastic! Great to destigmatise this conversation.” Over half of women cannot get the help they need with menopause, according to research. As a result, many experience anxiety as their menopause symptoms become increasingly difficult to cope with. Launching its Menopause range on its website, Primark said: “Wave goodbye to tight, irritating and stuffy nightwear and say a much-welcomed ‘hello’ to breezy, stretchy and super breathable menopause nightwear and lingerie. “Hot flushes at night? Our breathable lingerie will help you stay nice and dry no matter the weather or hot sweats. Is your skin feeling extra sensitive? Our plush super-soft nightwear for menopause range includes comfy pyjama sets, breezy nightdresses and stylish chemises that will lull you to sleep in no time.” You can find more about the Primark range here.

The survey for Viridian found 78 per cent of women between the ages of 45 and 55 are experiencing the effects of the menopause, with 91 per cent of women suffering noticeable symptoms and nearly half saying it impacts on their daily life. And with NHS and GP wait times under continued pressure, more than half have been unable to talk to a medical professional.

