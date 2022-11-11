Britons will be charged to travel to the EU in 2023

“People feel the authorities should be doing more to publicise the visa-waiver scheme. It seems sensible to use the remaining months until the new rules come into force to ensure people know about the visa-waiver, including how and when to apply.

“This would be especially relevant for those travellers with limited online access who may not have access to finding this information as easily as others.

“Further clarity would provide peace of mind for people planning their next holiday abroad.”

Travellers will need to apply online for the ETIAS and approval is expected to take less than half an hour for most tourists.